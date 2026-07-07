Another heatwave on the cards for the Netherlands as temps top 30C this week
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After enjoying a break from sweltering temperatures, another heatwave could be in store for the Netherlands this week. Temperatures are once again set to rise above 30 degrees celsius.
Cloudy Dutch weather to give way to high temperatures
While the week has had a cloudy and mild start with large differences between the north and the south, warmer weather is on the way for the Netherlands. From Wednesday, July 8, it will be dry with more sunshine.
It is expected to get progressively warmer from then with temperatures topping 30 degrees on Thursday in the south of the country. More of the country is likely to experience hot summer temperatures from Friday into the weekend, when the mercury could rise to highs of between 30 and 33 degrees, according to Weeronline.
With temperatures once again rising above 30 degrees, parts of the country could see another heatwave. The south of the Netherlands has already experienced two regional heatwaves this year. To be classified as a heatwave, temperatures must reach at least 25 degrees on five days in a row, three of which must have temperatures of 30 degrees or higher.
Hotter summers to occur more often
At the end of June, the Netherlands experienced a “super heatwave” lasting 11 days, triggering the first-ever code red heat warning and causing hundreds of deaths. There was also an impact on train services, schools and wildfire risk.
Due to climate change, heatwaves are expected to become a more common occurrence and social facilities and infrastructure in the Netherlands are not prepared for this, experts told NU.nl. While adapting our physical living environment is the most important way to help the country cope, “that adaptation is proceeding much slower than climate change itself”, explained Nanco Dolman of Deltares.
More green spaces are needed to provide shade and cool areas through water evaporation, and cooling buildings with sun blinds and air conditioning should become a priority. Municipalities also need to implement their own heat plans to protect vulnerable people from heat stress, with the idea being that residents can go to shops, libraries, museums or community centres to escape the heat for free.
The most recent heatwave is a wake-up call for the country, according to experts. "As a researcher, I find this fascinating, but as a father, I mainly look at my children. They are going to experience this much more often," said Dolman.