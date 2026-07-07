Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Another heatwave on the cards for the Netherlands as temps top 30C this week

Another heatwave on the cards for the Netherlands as temps top 30C this week

Image credit: T.W. van Urk / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

After enjoying a break from sweltering temperatures, another heatwave could be in store for the Netherlands this week. Temperatures are once again set to rise above 30 degrees celsius.

Cloudy Dutch weather to give way to high temperatures

While the week has had a cloudy and mild start with large differences between the north and the south, warmer weather is on the way for the Netherlands. From Wednesday, July 8, it will be dry with more sunshine. 

It is expected to get progressively warmer from then with temperatures topping 30 degrees on Thursday in the south of the country. More of the country is likely to experience hot summer temperatures from Friday into the weekend, when the mercury could rise to highs of between 30 and 33 degrees, according to Weeronline

With temperatures once again rising above 30 degrees, parts of the country could see another heatwave. The south of the Netherlands has already experienced two regional heatwaves this year. To be classified as a heatwave, temperatures must reach at least 25 degrees on five days in a row, three of which must have temperatures of 30 degrees or higher.

Hotter summers to occur more often 

At the end of June, the Netherlands experienced a “super heatwave” lasting 11 days, triggering the first-ever code red heat warning and causing hundreds of deaths. There was also an impact on train services, schools and wildfire risk

Due to climate change, heatwaves are expected to become a more common occurrence and social facilities and infrastructure in the Netherlands are not prepared for this, experts told NU.nl. While adapting our physical living environment is the most important way to help the country cope, “that adaptation is proceeding much slower than climate change itself”, explained Nanco Dolman of Deltares. 

More green spaces are needed to provide shade and cool areas through water evaporation, and cooling buildings with sun blinds and air conditioning should become a priority. Municipalities also need to implement their own heat plans to protect vulnerable people from heat stress, with the idea being that residents can go to shops, libraries, museums or community centres to escape the heat for free.

The most recent heatwave is a wake-up call for the country, according to experts. "As a researcher, I find this fascinating, but as a father, I mainly look at my children. They are going to experience this much more often," said Dolman. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

How does code orange heatwave impact Dutch rail, schools & wildfire risk?How does code orange heatwave impact Dutch rail, schools & wildfire risk?
Tropical heat continues in the Netherlands with highs of 38C this weekTropical heat continues in the Netherlands with highs of 38C this week
Rising number of oak processionary caterpillars cause nuisance in Dutch citiesRising number of oak processionary caterpillars cause nuisance in Dutch cities
Heat warning in place as the Netherlands braces for temps up to 36CHeat warning in place as the Netherlands braces for temps up to 36C
The Netherlands to heat up this week with temperatures reaching 30CThe Netherlands to heat up this week with temperatures reaching 30C
Early surge in tick bites prompts warnings in the NetherlandsEarly surge in tick bites prompts warnings in the Netherlands
Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this weekHighs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week
Summer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the NetherlandsSummer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.