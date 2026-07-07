Another heatwave on the cards for the Netherlands as temps top 30C this week

After enjoying a break from sweltering temperatures, another heatwave could be in store for the Netherlands this week. Temperatures are once again set to rise above 30 degrees celsius.

Cloudy Dutch weather to give way to high temperatures

While the week has had a cloudy and mild start with large differences between the north and the south, warmer weather is on the way for the Netherlands. From Wednesday, July 8, it will be dry with more sunshine.

It is expected to get progressively warmer from then with temperatures topping 30 degrees on Thursday in the south of the country. More of the country is likely to experience hot summer temperatures from Friday into the weekend, when the mercury could rise to highs of between 30 and 33 degrees, according to Weeronline.

With temperatures once again rising above 30 degrees, parts of the country could see another heatwave. The south of the Netherlands has already experienced two regional heatwaves this year. To be classified as a heatwave, temperatures must reach at least 25 degrees on five days in a row, three of which must have temperatures of 30 degrees or higher.