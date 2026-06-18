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Heat warning in place as the Netherlands braces for temps up to 36C

Heat warning in place as the Netherlands braces for temps up to 36C

Image credit: Nicolas Economou / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

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With temperatures set to rise well above 30 degrees Celsius, it’s going to feel hot and stuffy in the Netherlands during the coming days. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for a combination of high temperatures and humidity, and the national heat plan has been put into effect.

Code yellow heat warning for the whole of the Netherlands

A code yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of the Netherlands as hot and humid weather arrives in the country. From 10am on Thursday, June 18, until 10am on Saturday, June 20, residents are urged to avoid overheating and dehydration, especially those with vulnerable health conditions, by not overexerting themselves, seeking shade and drinking enough water.

The national heat plan is also in effect, focusing on supporting vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children, and people with chronic conditions, during persistent heat to prevent health problems. The Dutch health institute (RIVM) has also warned residents to be aware of signs of overheating, such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue or thirst.

Tropical Dutch weather to last into next week

According to KNMI, temperatures will reach highs of between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Friday will be the hottest day of the week with the mercury rising to between 28 and 36 degrees. Temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday, before soaring to highs of 35 degrees again on Monday.

With clouds and heat building from Thursday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are also on the cards, reports Weeronline. Because it is still uncertain which areas in the Netherlands will experience rain showers, Weeronline warns residents to keep an eye on live weather forecasts if they’re spending time outdoors. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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