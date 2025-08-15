Home
Safety warnings issued for 164 swimming locations in the Netherlands

Robinotof / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

As people in the Netherlands try to stay cool through another heat wave, many are heading to their local lakes for a refreshing dip. However, there are safety warnings in place for a large number of swimming locations in the Netherlands. Residents are advised to check the current status of a swimming spot before diving in.

Poor water quality at several outdoor swimming areas in the Netherlands

Swimming has been discouraged at many recreational lakes in the Netherlands, reports NOS. There are problems with the water at 164 of the more than 700 swimming locations throughout the country, with the majority of reports coming from North and South Holland.

At two locations in particular, swimming has been prohibited due to water quality issues and construction work, namely at the De Betteld holiday park in Gelderland and at the Nannewijd lake in Friesland. According to Rijkswaterstaat’s water quality site, zwemwater.nl, 114 swimming locations have high levels of blue-green algae, which can cause health problems if ingested. 

Blue-green algae warning for Dutch swimming areas

During hot weather, blue-green algae flourishes. Anyone swimming in water with blue-green algae microbes is at high risk of ingesting the bacteria.

"When the water temperature rises, the bacteria have a greater chance of growing," Ben Brans of the Brabantse Delta Water Board told NOS. "Also, when water evaporates, for example, due to the warm sun, the ratio of water to bacteria in a puddle changes. This also makes the bacteria grow faster."

When ingested, the bacteria can cause symptoms such as nausea, fever, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Pets and children are more vulnerable to blue-green algae and can experience more severe symptoms. 

Swimmers are encouraged to check the current warnings on zwemwater.nl before visiting a swimming area to ensure it is safe enough to swim in. 

