Summer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the Netherlands

With an average temperature of 18,5 degrees celsius, the summer of 2025 was the fourth-hottest recorded in the Netherlands since measurements began in 1901. Not only were temperatures higher than usual, but the weather was also sunnier and drier than in most years.

June, July and August this year had an average temperature of 18,5 degrees celsius, making this summer among the warmest ever recorded in the Netherlands. The only summers that were hotter were those in 2003, 2018 and 2022.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the thing that stands out about the summer is that there were hardly any cool summer days. Usually, there are 28 out of 92 days in a Dutch summer where temperatures stay below 20 degrees celsius, but this year saw a lower number at just 14 days.

There were also more tropical days, where temperatures exceed 30 degrees, with eight compared to the normal five. The Netherlands also saw two official heat waves, which is unusual for one year. To be classified as a heat wave, there needs to be at least five summer days (25 degrees celsius or higher), with at least three of those days reaching tropical temperatures.