Summer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the Netherlands
With an average temperature of 18,5 degrees celsius, the summer of 2025 was the fourth-hottest recorded in the Netherlands since measurements began in 1901. Not only were temperatures higher than usual, but the weather was also sunnier and drier than in most years.
June, July and August this year had an average temperature of 18,5 degrees celsius, making this summer among the warmest ever recorded in the Netherlands. The only summers that were hotter were those in 2003, 2018 and 2022.
According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the thing that stands out about the summer is that there were hardly any cool summer days. Usually, there are 28 out of 92 days in a Dutch summer where temperatures stay below 20 degrees celsius, but this year saw a lower number at just 14 days.
There were also more tropical days, where temperatures exceed 30 degrees, with eight compared to the normal five. The Netherlands also saw two official heat waves, which is unusual for one year. To be classified as a heat wave, there needs to be at least five summer days (25 degrees celsius or higher), with at least three of those days reaching tropical temperatures.
Dry and sunny summer in the Netherlands
This summer was also unusally sunny, with the sun shining for a total 743 hours compared to the usual 657. But the whole of 2025 so far has been full of sunshine; since January, the sun has shone for more than 1.700 hours, while the Netherlands usually only gets 1.816 hours of sunshine in a whole year.
With the warm temperatures and abundance of sunshine, the summer months were drier than previous years. Between June and August, only 171 milimetres of rainfall was measured, while we usually expect about 235 mm during the summer, reports Weeronline. Following the driest spring in nearly 50 years, many areas in the country experienced a drought this year.
KNMI points out that the summer weather in the Netherlands fits the picture of climate change. Rain patterns are becoming more erratic and the country is seeing significant variations in local weather patterns. The resulting drought does not bode well for future summers as the situation worsens.