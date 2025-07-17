Home
1 in 3 Dutch residents feel homes not heat resistant to hot summer days

By Simone Jacobs

A survey has revealed that over a third of Dutch residents do not feel that their homes are sufficiently protected against heat during hot weather. Homes in the Netherlands are still being built based on the climate of 15 years ago. 

Many Dutch homes lack heat resistance

In a survey with over 19.000 participants conducted by Kieskompas and ANP, residents in the Netherlands were asked to give their opinion on whether they thought their home was sufficiently protected from the heat on summer days when temperatures reach 25 degrees celsius or higher. 35 percent didn’t think their homes were heat resistant on hot days.

This was the worst in the province of Zuid-Holland where 41 percent of residents battle with heat in their homes in summer, while Drenthe residents were the least concerned (29 percent), reports BNNVARA. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) conducted a similar survey in 2023, which showed that 34 percent of households struggle to cool their homes during heatwaves

Construction of Dutch housing still too focused on winter

According to experts, there should be more focus on climate-resilience in Dutch housing construction. New houses are often still built based on past climate, with tall windows and lots of insulation, focusing on keeping houses warm in winter but not on letting heat out during hot summer weather. "Our regulations are always about 15 years behind, so we're essentially always building for the climate of 15 years ago. Far too little consideration is given to heat," Professor of Climate and Sustainability at Delft University of Technology, Andy van den Dobbelsteen, told NOS.

"If we build a house now, it will still be there in fifty to a hundred years. We need to start building as if it's already 2050, using the corresponding climate scenarios developed by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)," said van den Dobbelsteen. More Mediterranean-style buildings and fewer large windows are possible solutions for this.

How to cool homes in the Netherlands

Heading to a lake or beach for a refreshing dip may be popular during hot weather, but eventually we all need to return home. Not everyone can or should have air conditioning, as it is expensive and puts more strain on the environment. However, there are other ways to try to cool a house down.

Van den Dobbelsteen recommends adapting our behaviour to the changing climate. Rather than airing out your house during the day, opening windows and doors at night is a better option. Installing sun blinds and keeping them down during the day is also a good idea. 

Greenery is also a key method to cool down buildings as it blocks the sun and drops temperatures. However, trees can take 15 to 20 years to thrive in a new location, so builders should plan any new housing construction around trees and greenery.

