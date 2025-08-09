Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Summer temperatures return to the Netherlands with highs of up to 35C

Summer temperatures return to the Netherlands with highs of up to 35C

van Blerk / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

The summer isn’t over yet! Sunshine and warm temperatures are set to grace the Netherlands this weekend before the mercury shoots up to 35 degrees celsius on Tuesday.

Sunny weekend ahead for the Netherlands

You may notice that the weather in the Netherlands is uncharacteristically warm and dry this weekend. According to Buienradar, on Saturday, August 9, there will be plenty of sunshine, and temperatures could reach up to 27 degrees celsius. While there may be some wind and cloud cover, it should be safe to leave your raincoat at home, as no rain is expected.

A sunny Sunday will end off the perfect summer weekend, staying dry with temperatures of between 23 and 27 degrees. It will be a great day to have a barbecue or picnic in your local park, without rain ruining the fun. 

Tropical Dutch weather expected with 35-degree temperatures

After a pleasant weekend, things are set to get downright tropical. It will continue to heat up in the days after the weekend, with the mercury rising to a possible 35 degrees celsius on Tuesday, August 12. With loads of sunshine and just a few scattered clouds, a visit to the beach for a refreshing dip after work might be calling your name!

The summery weather will continue into Wednesday with highs of up to 32 degrees, before it starts to level out. Temperatures will start to drop from Thursday, but high humidity will keep it warm. Local thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Surge in last-minute bookings for summer travel due to poor Dutch weatherSurge in last-minute bookings for summer travel due to poor Dutch weather
1 in 3 Dutch residents feel homes not heat resistant to hot summer days1 in 3 Dutch residents feel homes not heat resistant to hot summer days
Warmer weather brings more jellyfish to Dutch beachesWarmer weather brings more jellyfish to Dutch beaches
Heat warning issued as temperatures of up to 39C expected in the NetherlandsHeat warning issued as temperatures of up to 39C expected in the Netherlands
The Netherlands sees record amount of sunshine in 2025 so farThe Netherlands sees record amount of sunshine in 2025 so far
First tropically warm day of the summer to arrive in the Netherlands this weekFirst tropically warm day of the summer to arrive in the Netherlands this week
Heavy showers and thunderstorms to kick off long weekend in the NetherlandsHeavy showers and thunderstorms to kick off long weekend in the Netherlands
June 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.