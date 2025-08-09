Summer temperatures return to the Netherlands with highs of up to 35C

The summer isn’t over yet! Sunshine and warm temperatures are set to grace the Netherlands this weekend before the mercury shoots up to 35 degrees celsius on Tuesday.

Sunny weekend ahead for the Netherlands

You may notice that the weather in the Netherlands is uncharacteristically warm and dry this weekend. According to Buienradar, on Saturday, August 9, there will be plenty of sunshine, and temperatures could reach up to 27 degrees celsius. While there may be some wind and cloud cover, it should be safe to leave your raincoat at home, as no rain is expected.

A sunny Sunday will end off the perfect summer weekend, staying dry with temperatures of between 23 and 27 degrees. It will be a great day to have a barbecue or picnic in your local park, without rain ruining the fun.

Tropical Dutch weather expected with 35-degree temperatures

After a pleasant weekend, things are set to get downright tropical. It will continue to heat up in the days after the weekend, with the mercury rising to a possible 35 degrees celsius on Tuesday, August 12. With loads of sunshine and just a few scattered clouds, a visit to the beach for a refreshing dip after work might be calling your name!