Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week

Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week

Dutch_Photos / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Has summer arrived early? It’s sure going to feel that way this week in the Netherlands, as temperatures are set to reach highs up to 26 degrees celsius on Friday, May 1. 

Summery start to May in the Netherlands

The dry and sunny weather the Netherlands has been experiencing over the last few days is set to continue this week as we head into a new month. Wednesday and Thursday will be full of sunshine with temperatures rising to highs of 20 and 22 degrees celsius respectively.

On Friday, the first day of May, the mercury will rise even higher, reaching up to 26 degrees locally, according to Weeronline. While there has been some chilly wind over the past few weeks, this will also die down on Friday, making it feel downright summery. 

With the sunshine calling many outside to Dutch beaches and parks, it is important to remember to wear sun protection. A UV index of 4 to 5 is expected, which means that you could get sunburnt in just 30 minutes without protecting your skin. 

Dutch rain returns with warmer weather

Clouds will start rolling in on Friday evening and into Saturday. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 degrees inland and up to 20 degrees in coastal areas.

Rain will be more and more likely as the weekend progresses, with a few showers and possibly even thunderstorms forecast for Saturday and Sunday. From next week, the occasional rain shower is expected to occur more often.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

The gentle feel of the Dutch seasonsThe gentle feel of the Dutch seasons
Wet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this weekWet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this week
Hay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levelsHay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levels
Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperaturesSunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures
Summer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the NetherlandsSummer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the Netherlands
Safety warnings issued for 164 swimming locations in the NetherlandsSafety warnings issued for 164 swimming locations in the Netherlands
Summer temperatures return to the Netherlands with highs of up to 35CSummer temperatures return to the Netherlands with highs of up to 35C
Surge in last-minute bookings for summer travel due to poor Dutch weatherSurge in last-minute bookings for summer travel due to poor Dutch weather
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.