Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week

Has summer arrived early? It’s sure going to feel that way this week in the Netherlands, as temperatures are set to reach highs up to 26 degrees celsius on Friday, May 1.

Summery start to May in the Netherlands

The dry and sunny weather the Netherlands has been experiencing over the last few days is set to continue this week as we head into a new month. Wednesday and Thursday will be full of sunshine with temperatures rising to highs of 20 and 22 degrees celsius respectively.

On Friday, the first day of May, the mercury will rise even higher, reaching up to 26 degrees locally, according to Weeronline. While there has been some chilly wind over the past few weeks, this will also die down on Friday, making it feel downright summery.

With the sunshine calling many outside to Dutch beaches and parks, it is important to remember to wear sun protection. A UV index of 4 to 5 is expected, which means that you could get sunburnt in just 30 minutes without protecting your skin.