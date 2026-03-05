Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures

More sunny and mild weather is expected in the Netherlands following three consecutive days of record temperatures. With temperatures set to hit up to 20 degrees celsius, it will feel more like May than the beginning of March for the rest of the week.

Highs of 20C expected in the Netherlands

By the afternoon on Thursday, March 5, the mercury will rise to 17 or 18 degrees celsius in most Dutch cities, while it could reach even 19 or 20 degrees in the south. With balmy temperatures, it will also be a dry and sunny day, much like May weather.

The mild weather will continue into Friday, with highs of up to 18 degrees expected. However, some clouds and Saharan dust will blow in, making the sky a bit hazier and the sun appear less bright, reports Weeronline.

A mix of cloudy and sunny spells will start off the weekend on Saturday, but it will clear up for blue skies on Sunday. It will be the perfect weather to head outside this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees and no rain in sight. The new week will bring more chances of rain and changeable weather.