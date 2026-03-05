Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures
More sunny and mild weather is expected in the Netherlands following three consecutive days of record temperatures. With temperatures set to hit up to 20 degrees celsius, it will feel more like May than the beginning of March for the rest of the week.
Highs of 20C expected in the Netherlands
By the afternoon on Thursday, March 5, the mercury will rise to 17 or 18 degrees celsius in most Dutch cities, while it could reach even 19 or 20 degrees in the south. With balmy temperatures, it will also be a dry and sunny day, much like May weather.
The mild weather will continue into Friday, with highs of up to 18 degrees expected. However, some clouds and Saharan dust will blow in, making the sky a bit hazier and the sun appear less bright, reports Weeronline.
A mix of cloudy and sunny spells will start off the weekend on Saturday, but it will clear up for blue skies on Sunday. It will be the perfect weather to head outside this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees and no rain in sight. The new week will bring more chances of rain and changeable weather.
3 Dutch temperature records in a row this week
March has started off a lot warmer than normal. While 8 to 10 degree temperatures are common for this time of year, the past few days have seen the mercury rise well beyond that.
Kicking it off on Monday, March 2, maximum temperatures reached 16,2 degrees celsius at De Bilt weather station, breaking the 1959 record of 16 degrees. Another new record was set on Tuesday, March 3, when temperatures rose to 16,7 degrees, smashing the previous record of 15,9 degrees set in 2024.
The trend continued for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, March 4, when the mercury rose above the previous record from 1939 of 15 degrees to a maximum of 16,1 degrees. With high temperatures expected on Thursday as well, it’s possible that new record highs are on the cards.
According to Weeronline, there have been 193 heat records this century compared to just 19 cold records. “Due to ongoing global warming, heat extremes are now much easier to occur than cold records. If the average temperature continues to rise, increasingly high heat spikes become possible, resulting in heat records, and the chance of cold records decreases,” wrote the Dutch weather forecaster.