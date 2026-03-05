Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures

Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures

Taiga / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

More sunny and mild weather is expected in the Netherlands following three consecutive days of record temperatures. With temperatures set to hit up to 20 degrees celsius, it will feel more like May than the beginning of March for the rest of the week.

Highs of 20C expected in the Netherlands

By the afternoon on Thursday, March 5, the mercury will rise to 17 or 18 degrees celsius in most Dutch cities, while it could reach even 19 or 20 degrees in the south. With balmy temperatures, it will also be a dry and sunny day, much like May weather. 

The mild weather will continue into Friday, with highs of up to 18 degrees expected. However, some clouds and Saharan dust will blow in, making the sky a bit hazier and the sun appear less bright, reports Weeronline

A mix of cloudy and sunny spells will start off the weekend on Saturday, but it will clear up for blue skies on Sunday. It will be the perfect weather to head outside this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees and no rain in sight. The new week will bring more chances of rain and changeable weather.

3 Dutch temperature records in a row this week

March has started off a lot warmer than normal. While 8 to 10 degree temperatures are common for this time of year, the past few days have seen the mercury rise well beyond that.

Kicking it off on Monday, March 2, maximum temperatures reached 16,2 degrees celsius at De Bilt weather station, breaking the 1959 record of 16 degrees. Another new record was set on Tuesday, March 3, when temperatures rose to 16,7 degrees, smashing the previous record of 15,9 degrees set in 2024.

The trend continued for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, March 4, when the mercury rose above the previous record from 1939 of 15 degrees to a maximum of 16,1 degrees. With high temperatures expected on Thursday as well, it’s possible that new record highs are on the cards.

According to Weeronline, there have been 193 heat records this century compared to just 19 cold records. “Due to ongoing global warming, heat extremes are now much easier to occur than cold records. If the average temperature continues to rise, increasingly high heat spikes become possible, resulting in heat records, and the chance of cold records decreases,” wrote the Dutch weather forecaster.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Driest Dutch spring in nearly 50 years to give way to rain showers in JuneDriest Dutch spring in nearly 50 years to give way to rain showers in June
5 ways to celebrate spring in the Netherlands5 ways to celebrate spring in the Netherlands
March 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMarch 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
How to spot rare parade of six planets over the Netherlands this weekHow to spot rare parade of six planets over the Netherlands this week
Spring-like temperatures up to 20C expected in the Netherlands on WednesdaySpring-like temperatures up to 20C expected in the Netherlands on Wednesday
Code yellow then 15C: Dutch snow and ice to give way to spring-like weatherCode yellow then 15C: Dutch snow and ice to give way to spring-like weather
Dutch trains saw record number of disruptions in January due to snowDutch trains saw record number of disruptions in January due to snow
Code red issued for northern Dutch provinces due to black iceCode red issued for northern Dutch provinces due to black ice
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.