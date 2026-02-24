Home
Spring-like temperatures up to 20C expected in the Netherlands on Wednesday

Wolf-photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The weather in the Netherlands is going to feel downright spring-like on Wednesday, February 25, as temperatures of up to 20 degrees are expected. 

Spring for a day in the Netherlands on February 25

If you feel like you need a break from winter weather, it looks like you’re in luck. On Wednesday, February 25, the Netherlands will get a short reprieve with spring weather for a day.

While the weather on Tuesday will be mostly grey and drizzly, Wednesday will see a change. According to RTL Nieuws, we could even call it the “first day of spring of the year”. Temperatures are set to rise to 15 degrees celsius in the northeast, 17 degrees in the centre and 19 degrees in the Dutch province of Limburg. 

It could even reach a toasty 20 degrees celsius locally. Not only will the Netherlands see warmer temps, but the day will also be full of sunshine - perfect for a stroll in the park or a relaxing drink on the terrace. 

Changeable and mild Dutch weather to come

Best enjoy the taste of spring, as the weather will become more changeable after Wednesday. Thursday could see a few rain showers sprinkled throughout the day, and more rain is expected across the country on Friday.

The weekend is expected to be mostly dry with the sun peeking through every now and then. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be pretty mild, especially for this time of year, ranging between 10 and 15 degrees celsius. Usually, at the end of February, temperatures are lower on average at around 8 degrees. 

