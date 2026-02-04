Code red issued for northern Dutch provinces due to black ice

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code red weather warning for treacherously slippery conditions on Wednesday, February 4, in the Dutch provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe.

Icy conditions grip north of the Netherlands

On Wednesday, February 4, a code red is in place for Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe until at least 12pm. A code yellow will remain in place for the northern provinces until Thursday morning.

Freezing rain on Tuesday night has caused “treacherously slippery” conditions that increase the risk of accidents due to black ice on roads, cycle paths, pavements and bridges. A code yellow is also in effect for Flevoland and Overijssel.

A code orange was previously in effect from Tuesday into Wednesday, but this was upgraded to a code red in the morning. Residents in the affected provinces also received an NL-Alert on their mobile phones early on Wednesday morning, urging them to stay home.