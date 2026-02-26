How to spot rare parade of six planets over the Netherlands this week

A rare astronomical event is set to grace the skies this week. Six planets in the solar system will line up and can be seen from the Netherlands. Here’s what you need to know about how to spot the planet parade and when it is taking place.

Planet parade to appear over the Netherlands

A planetary parade will make the late winter night sky extra magical this week. Six planets will be visible in the evening sky: Jupiter, Uranus, Saturn, Neptune, Mercury and Venus.

According to BBC Sky at Night, all the planets are visible from mid-February, but the evenings of February 28 and March 1 will provide the best chance to spot all of them at once in the Netherlands.

The planets are simultaneously visible because they are all currently on the same side of the sun. Mars, however, is currently very close to the sun, so it is not visible in the night sky.