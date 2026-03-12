Hay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levels
As more trees and shrubs start blooming early in the Netherlands, hay fever sufferers can expect to experience more symptoms with rising pollen levels.
Pollen season arrives early in the Netherlands
Hazel and alder trees had already started blooming in February due to the warm and dry weather, which means the upcoming spike in pollen will not be the first, and certainly not the last. According to Weeronline, other trees and shrubs are starting to bloom early as well, such as birch and ash trees.
Pollen from birch trees is highly allergenic, with as many as 1 million people in the Netherlands experiencing hay fever symptoms from this type of pollen. One in five people suffers from hay fever in general. While birch trees usually bloom from the end of March, they are already releasing pollen with a peak expected towards the end of the month and into April.
Rainy Dutch weather brings hay fever sufferers brief respite
The negative effects of pollen are felt the most during dry and warm weather, so a little bit of rainy weather can be a relief for those who suffer from hay fever. This week’s changeable weather will do just that.
Since Tuesday, March 10, the weather in the Netherlands has been cooler and rainier than it has been in a while. This has helped dampen the pollen and relieve some hay fever symptoms.
Thursday is expected to be sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures reaching between 10 and 13 degrees celsius, so the pollen might be more of a problem. It will also be quite windy with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour on the coast. The rest of the week will be a mix of rain and dry spells with the sun shining through.
Tips for surviving hay fever in the Netherlands
While many people who suffer from hay fever have anti-histamines and nasal sprays stocked up for times like these, there are additional things you can do to reduce symptoms. Here are some tips for those with pollen allergies:
- Try to complete outdoor activities in the morning, preferably before 10am. The amount of pollen increases later in the day as temperatures rise.
- Air out the house in the morning rather than the evening. It is also a good idea to air out one room at a time rather than the whole house all at once to prevent an influx of pollen.
- Evening showers over morning showers. Showering in the evening will ensure you remove any pollen in your hair and on your clothes before getting into bed.
- Put petroleum jelly, e.g. Vaseline, around your nostrils before going outside.
- Wear sunglasses to prevent pollen from getting into your eyes.
- Vacuum and dust with a damp cloth regularly to get rid of any pollen that makes it into your home.
- Hang up washing to dry indoors to limit the amount of pollen on your clothes.
For more tips on combating hay fever and updates on pollen levels, visit Pollennieuws.nl.