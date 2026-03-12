Hay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levels

As more trees and shrubs start blooming early in the Netherlands, hay fever sufferers can expect to experience more symptoms with rising pollen levels.

Pollen season arrives early in the Netherlands

Hazel and alder trees had already started blooming in February due to the warm and dry weather, which means the upcoming spike in pollen will not be the first, and certainly not the last. According to Weeronline, other trees and shrubs are starting to bloom early as well, such as birch and ash trees.

Pollen from birch trees is highly allergenic, with as many as 1 million people in the Netherlands experiencing hay fever symptoms from this type of pollen. One in five people suffers from hay fever in general. While birch trees usually bloom from the end of March, they are already releasing pollen with a peak expected towards the end of the month and into April.

Rainy Dutch weather brings hay fever sufferers brief respite

The negative effects of pollen are felt the most during dry and warm weather, so a little bit of rainy weather can be a relief for those who suffer from hay fever. This week’s changeable weather will do just that.