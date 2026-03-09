Mysterious meteor seen over the Netherlands causes damage in Germany

Many sightings of a mysterious fireball travelling through Dutch skies were reported in the early evening on Sunday, March 8. Parts of what is most likely a meteor have landed in Germany, causing damage to several houses.

At around 7pm on Sunday evening, anyone in the Netherlands who was looking at the skies might have seen a fireball for about eight seconds, reports NH Nieuws. From Rotterdam and Utrecht to Haarlem and Lelystad, many videos were shared on social media showing the object over Dutch cities.

Dutch police also received many reports about the fireball, with some thinking they saw a missile, possibly because of the war in the Middle East, or a plane crashing, while others thought it was a comet. The object was not seen by the Dutch Air Traffic Control’s radar, probably because it was at a very high altitude.

Joost Hartman from the Netherlands Meteor Working Group and space expert Rob van den Berg believe the mysterious fireball is most likely a meteor, a piece of rock or metal from space. A kind of explosion is seen in videos, which is normal when space debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere.