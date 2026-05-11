Say goodbye to spring temps as stormy and cold weather hits the Netherlands

Spring weather is set to disappear from the Netherlands this week as rain showers, strong winds and low temperatures are expected. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow weather warning for heavy gusts of wind on Monday, May 11.

Spring weather makes way for Dutch rain showers

After a sunny and warm weekend, the Netherlands can expect a break in the spring weather this week. Rain showers and cooler temperatures are set to move across the country on Monday.

In the afternoon, the mercury will not rise higher than 10 degrees celsius and the wind will start to get stronger as we head into the evening, making it feel chillier. Strong wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected in the northern coastal areas of the country.

KNMI has issued a code yellow for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen and the Wadden Islands. The weather warning will be in place from 7pm on Monday, May 11, until 12am on Tuesday.