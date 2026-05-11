Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Say goodbye to spring temps as stormy and cold weather hits the Netherlands

Say goodbye to spring temps as stormy and cold weather hits the Netherlands

Ronald Wilfred Jansen / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Spring weather is set to disappear from the Netherlands this week as rain showers, strong winds and low temperatures are expected. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow weather warning for heavy gusts of wind on Monday, May 11.

Spring weather makes way for Dutch rain showers

After a sunny and warm weekend, the Netherlands can expect a break in the spring weather this week. Rain showers and cooler temperatures are set to move across the country on Monday. 

In the afternoon, the mercury will not rise higher than 10 degrees celsius and the wind will start to get stronger as we head into the evening, making it feel chillier. Strong wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected in the northern coastal areas of the country.

KNMI has issued a code yellow for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen and the Wadden Islands. The weather warning will be in place from 7pm on Monday, May 11, until 12am on Tuesday. 

Cooler weather to continue into Ascension Day

According to Weeronline, the days that follow will continue to be grey and gloomy. More rain showers will fall throughout the week and temperatures will not reach the typical highs of around 18 degrees expected for this time of year.

The changeable and cooler weather will continue into Ascension Day (Hemelvaart) on Thursday, so any plans outside might be ruined by the rain and cold. This is expected to continue into the weekend, with temperatures ranging between 11 and 14 degrees, but could even drop below 10 degrees during rain showers. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this weekHighs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week
The gentle feel of the Dutch seasonsThe gentle feel of the Dutch seasons
Wet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this weekWet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this week
Hay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levelsHay fever complaints on the rise in the Netherlands due to high pollen levels
Sunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperaturesSunny Dutch weather continues after three days of record temperatures
Driest Dutch spring in nearly 50 years to give way to rain showers in JuneDriest Dutch spring in nearly 50 years to give way to rain showers in June
5 ways to celebrate spring in the Netherlands5 ways to celebrate spring in the Netherlands
Code yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the NetherlandsCode yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.