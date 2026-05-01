Code yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the Netherlands

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning as heavy thunderstorms and hail are expected to hit the Netherlands on Saturday, May 2.

The Netherlands braces for heavy thunderstorms on May 2

While Friday is set to be a lovely day with clear skies, sunshine and temperatures reaching highs of 26 degrees celsius, Saturday will see the weather take a turn for the worse. By Saturday afternoon, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the country from south to north, with hail and wind gusts expected as well.

A code yellow has been issued by the KNMI for the whole of the Netherlands except the Wadden Islands. The weather warning will be in place from the afternoon on Saturday, May 2, until late at night.

According to the KNMI, the country could see hailstones as big as 2 centimetres and wind gusts of 75 kilometres per hour are expected locally. Traffic and events taking place outdoors could be disrupted by the weather, especially due to flooding.