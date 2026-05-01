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Code yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the Netherlands

Code yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the Netherlands

By Simone Jacobs

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning as heavy thunderstorms and hail are expected to hit the Netherlands on Saturday, May 2. 

The Netherlands braces for heavy thunderstorms on May 2

While Friday is set to be a lovely day with clear skies, sunshine and temperatures reaching highs of 26 degrees celsius, Saturday will see the weather take a turn for the worse. By Saturday afternoon, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the country from south to north, with hail and wind gusts expected as well.

A code yellow has been issued by the KNMI for the whole of the Netherlands except the Wadden Islands. The weather warning will be in place from the afternoon on Saturday, May 2, until late at night. 

According to the KNMI, the country could see hailstones as big as 2 centimetres and wind gusts of 75 kilometres per hour are expected locally. Traffic and events taking place outdoors could be disrupted by the weather, especially due to flooding. 

More rain expected in the following days

Following the stormy Saturday, Sunday will start out mostly dry. Temperatures are set to rise to between 17 degrees and 22 degrees celsius, before more rain arrives in the afternoon.

There is a chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail before it dries up by the evening, reports Weeronline. The new week will see more dry weather, although it will likely be a bit chillier from mid-week with temps only reaching between 10 and 14 degrees - significantly cooler than the usual 16 to 19 degrees for this time of year. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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