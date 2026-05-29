Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Heavy thunderstorms to follow hot Dutch weather on Friday

Heavy thunderstorms to follow hot Dutch weather on Friday

By Simone Jacobs

After enjoying sunshine and hot temperatures, the Dutch weather is set to rain on our parade with thunderstorms forecast for Friday, May 29. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning.

Thunderstorms and hail possible on Friday afternoon  

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 32 degrees celsius inland and a few degrees lower on the coast. The chance of rain showers will increase as the day continues, culminating in thunderstorms in the east and southeast in the late afternoon, according to Weeronline.

The KNMI has issued a code yellow for thunderstorms in the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, North Brabant, Limburg, Overijssel, Drenthe and Groningen. The weather warning is in place from 4pm until 10pm on Friday, May 29.

According to KNMI, strong wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour are possible. Up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall within an hour, and hailstones of 2 centimetres are also on the cards.

Mild weekend weather for the Netherlands

After the rain on Friday, it will be a few degrees cooler on Saturday. The mercury is set to rise to a high of 28 degrees in the south, centre and east of the Netherlands, while it will be a bit cooler in the north and on the coast with temperatures reaching a maximum of 24 degrees.

There is still a chance for a few rain showers on Saturday, especially in the south. More thundershowers are forecast for Sunday, with the heaviest expected in the east of the country. Even with the rain, the sun will make an appearance and temperatures will reach 20 degrees at the coast and up to 26 degrees inland.  

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Summer temperatures up to 30C on the cards for the Netherlands this weekSummer temperatures up to 30C on the cards for the Netherlands this week
Say goodbye to spring temps as stormy and cold weather hits the NetherlandsSay goodbye to spring temps as stormy and cold weather hits the Netherlands
Code yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the NetherlandsCode yellow issued for Saturday as thunderstorms and hail to hit the Netherlands
Large wildfire breaks out near Kessel campsite following ‘t Harde blazeLarge wildfire breaks out near Kessel campsite following ‘t Harde blaze
Highs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this weekHighs of up to 26 degrees expected in the Netherlands this week
The gentle feel of the Dutch seasonsThe gentle feel of the Dutch seasons
Mostly dry and sunny weather expected for King’s Day weekendMostly dry and sunny weather expected for King’s Day weekend
April 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.