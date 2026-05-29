Heavy thunderstorms to follow hot Dutch weather on Friday

After enjoying sunshine and hot temperatures, the Dutch weather is set to rain on our parade with thunderstorms forecast for Friday, May 29. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning.

Thunderstorms and hail possible on Friday afternoon

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 32 degrees celsius inland and a few degrees lower on the coast. The chance of rain showers will increase as the day continues, culminating in thunderstorms in the east and southeast in the late afternoon, according to Weeronline.

The KNMI has issued a code yellow for thunderstorms in the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, North Brabant, Limburg, Overijssel, Drenthe and Groningen. The weather warning is in place from 4pm until 10pm on Friday, May 29.

According to KNMI, strong wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour are possible. Up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall within an hour, and hailstones of 2 centimetres are also on the cards.