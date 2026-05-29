Heavy thunderstorms to follow hot Dutch weather on Friday
After enjoying sunshine and hot temperatures, the Dutch weather is set to rain on our parade with thunderstorms forecast for Friday, May 29. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning.
Thunderstorms and hail possible on Friday afternoon
On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 32 degrees celsius inland and a few degrees lower on the coast. The chance of rain showers will increase as the day continues, culminating in thunderstorms in the east and southeast in the late afternoon, according to Weeronline.
The KNMI has issued a code yellow for thunderstorms in the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, North Brabant, Limburg, Overijssel, Drenthe and Groningen. The weather warning is in place from 4pm until 10pm on Friday, May 29.
According to KNMI, strong wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour are possible. Up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall within an hour, and hailstones of 2 centimetres are also on the cards.
Mild weekend weather for the Netherlands
After the rain on Friday, it will be a few degrees cooler on Saturday. The mercury is set to rise to a high of 28 degrees in the south, centre and east of the Netherlands, while it will be a bit cooler in the north and on the coast with temperatures reaching a maximum of 24 degrees.
There is still a chance for a few rain showers on Saturday, especially in the south. More thundershowers are forecast for Sunday, with the heaviest expected in the east of the country. Even with the rain, the sun will make an appearance and temperatures will reach 20 degrees at the coast and up to 26 degrees inland.