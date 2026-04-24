Mostly dry and sunny weather expected for King’s Day weekend

King’s Day (Koningsdag) is almost upon us and as you prepare your orange clothing for a fun day of celebrations, you may be wondering what the weather will be like this year. The long weekend in the Netherlands is expected to be mostly dry and sunny but a little rain can’t be completely ruled out.

Sunny spring-like weekend in lead up to King’s Day

While Saturday will start the weekend off with low morning temperatures and fog in some places, the sun will chase away the clouds and bring warmer weather. Though, temperatures are expected to vary quite a bit depending on the region.

In the north and the west of the Netherlands, the mercury is set to rise to a maximum of about 13 degrees celsius, while the centre of the country will be a bit warmer at 16 to 17 degrees. With highs of 19 degrees, the southeast will experience the warmest temps with a light to moderate wind.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a cloudy and chilly start before the sun appears. However, there will be slightly more cloud cover and wind. Temperatures will rise to around 11 degrees in the north and up to 15 degrees inland, according to Weeronline.