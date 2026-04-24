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Mostly dry and sunny weather expected for King’s Day weekend

Mostly dry and sunny weather expected for King’s Day weekend

Steve Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

King’s Day (Koningsdag) is almost upon us and as you prepare your orange clothing for a fun day of celebrations, you may be wondering what the weather will be like this year. The long weekend in the Netherlands is expected to be mostly dry and sunny but a little rain can’t be completely ruled out. 

Sunny spring-like weekend in lead up to King’s Day

While Saturday will start the weekend off with low morning temperatures and fog in some places, the sun will chase away the clouds and bring warmer weather. Though, temperatures are expected to vary quite a bit depending on the region.

In the north and the west of the Netherlands, the mercury is set to rise to a maximum of about 13 degrees celsius, while the centre of the country will be a bit warmer at 16 to 17 degrees. With highs of 19 degrees, the southeast will experience the warmest temps with a light to moderate wind. 

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a cloudy and chilly start before the sun appears. However, there will be slightly more cloud cover and wind. Temperatures will rise to around 11 degrees in the north and up to 15 degrees inland, according to Weeronline.

Will it rain on King’s Day?

Now for the question on everyone’s mind: will it rain on King’s Day this year? Based on the weather forecasts, it will most likely stay dry on April 27, but a light rain shower may still be possible. 

While the sun will shine often, intermittent clouds may make it feel a bit chillier. In typical King’s Day fashion, the day won’t be particularly warm with temperatures ranging between 10 and 17 degrees celsius but it also won’t be too cold so a light jacket should suffice. 

As you enjoy all the festivities the day has to offer, it is advisable to wear sun protection as a UV index of four means you can quickly find yourself sunburnt. But overall, the weather should allow for a very pleasant King’s Day - enjoy!

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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