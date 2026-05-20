Summer temperatures up to 30C on the cards for the Netherlands this week

Following lots of rain, the Netherlands is in for some summery weather this week. More sunshine is expected and temperatures are set to rise, reaching a possible 30 degrees celsius by the weekend.

Heavy rain to give way to pleasant Dutch weather

With heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail hitting the Netherlands on Wednesday, it might not seem like we’re in for some great weather this week, but luckily for us, we are!

During the afternoon, the rain showers will move east towards Germany and the sun will shine through the clouds. Temperatures will rise to a mild 16 to 19 degrees and the rest of the day will be mostly dry, except for the odd rain shower here and there in the evening.

Sunny and hot Dutch weather expected for Whitsun weekend

After days of miserable rainy weather in the Netherlands, things are starting to look up. From Thursday, May 21, it will become drier with the sun shining more often and temperatures reaching between 21 and 23 degrees celsius - much warmer than over the past few days.