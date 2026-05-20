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Summer temperatures up to 30C on the cards for the Netherlands this week

Summer temperatures up to 30C on the cards for the Netherlands this week

Lea Rae / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Following lots of rain, the Netherlands is in for some summery weather this week. More sunshine is expected and temperatures are set to rise, reaching a possible 30 degrees celsius by the weekend.

Heavy rain to give way to pleasant Dutch weather

With heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail hitting the Netherlands on Wednesday, it might not seem like we’re in for some great weather this week, but luckily for us, we are! 

During the afternoon, the rain showers will move east towards Germany and the sun will shine through the clouds. Temperatures will rise to a mild 16 to 19 degrees and the rest of the day will be mostly dry, except for the odd rain shower here and there in the evening. 

Sunny and hot Dutch weather expected for Whitsun weekend

After days of miserable rainy weather in the Netherlands, things are starting to look up. From Thursday, May 21, it will become drier with the sun shining more often and temperatures reaching between 21 and 23 degrees celsius - much warmer than over the past few days.

On Friday, the mercury is set to rise to 25 degrees, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect for Saturday when temperatures could reach a tropical 30 degrees in some regions, especially in the south. This will be the perfect weather to soak up some sun at a beach or lake - but remember sun protection, because a UV index of six is expected, which can cause sunburn within just 10 to 20 minutes.

According to Weeronline, the long Whitsun weekend will likely have the warmest days of the year so far. Pentecost and Whit Monday (Pinksteren) are also set to be sunny and warm and the summery weather is set to continue into next week. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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