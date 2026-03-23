Wet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this week

After enjoying a bout of sunny spring weather, the Netherlands is set to experience a bit of a U-turn as winter makes a brief comeback this week. From Wednesday, March 25, wintry showers are expected with winds bringing temperatures down, and wet snow is even possible in certain parts of the country.

Spring weather in the Netherlands to give way to wintry showers

In March, the Netherlands has seen warmer and sunnier weather than usual for this time of year. While the week will start off in a similar fashion, by mid-week, things will take a turn as cold and rainy weather moves in.

Temperatures of up to 17 degrees celsius are expected in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday with oodles of sunshine. As it gets later on Tuesday, clouds will start gathering, and the wind and rain will sweep through as Wednesday arrives.

You may want to keep your winter coat handy as Weeronline reports that wintry showers with hail, sleet, thunderstorms and wet snow are likely on March 25. There will also be moderate to strong winds, making the 7 to 9 degree temperatures feel a lot colder.