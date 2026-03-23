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Wet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this week

Wet snow and colder temps: Winter makes a comeback in the Netherlands this week

By Simone Jacobs

After enjoying a bout of sunny spring weather, the Netherlands is set to experience a bit of a U-turn as winter makes a brief comeback this week. From Wednesday, March 25, wintry showers are expected with winds bringing temperatures down, and wet snow is even possible in certain parts of the country.

Spring weather in the Netherlands to give way to wintry showers

In March, the Netherlands has seen warmer and sunnier weather than usual for this time of year. While the week will start off in a similar fashion, by mid-week, things will take a turn as cold and rainy weather moves in.

Temperatures of up to 17 degrees celsius are expected in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday with oodles of sunshine. As it gets later on Tuesday, clouds will start gathering, and the wind and rain will sweep through as Wednesday arrives.

You may want to keep your winter coat handy as Weeronline reports that wintry showers with hail, sleet, thunderstorms and wet snow are likely on March 25. There will also be moderate to strong winds, making the 7 to 9 degree temperatures feel a lot colder.

Dreary Dutch weather to continue into the weekend

On Thursday, the dreary weather is expected to continue with more wintry showers. While the sun may break through the clouds at times, the mercury will not rise above 7 degrees.

Rain showers will continue into Friday and Saturday, but at less frequent intervals and without the wintry conditions of the previous days. Temperatures will also start to rise again, reaching 10 degrees in many parts of the country. The likelihood of rain will drop even further on Sunday with possible highs of 10 to 12 degrees.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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