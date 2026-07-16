Over 900 excess deaths in the Netherlands during heatwave

During the heatwave from June 22 to July 5, at least 900 more people than normal died in the Netherlands, according to figures from the Dutch health institute (RIVM). This number is higher than originally estimated.

More deaths in the Netherlands during heatwave than first thought

586 excess deaths were measured in the week of June 22 to 28, during the peak of the heatwave in the Netherlands - over 100 more than first thought. In the days following a heatwave, people can still die from the consequences of the hot weather; this was seen in the week of June 29 to July 5, when 325 more people died than expected, raising the heatwave death toll to a total of 911.

According to the RIVM, the cause of the deaths is unknown, “but it is highly likely that the heat played a role”, especially among people older than 80. During extreme heat, the elderly are more vulnerable as their organs can’t cope with the higher temperatures, they sweat less and then drink less water, ultimately impacting their health.

Other vulnerable groups, such as those with heart, vascular and lung issues, are also at risk during hot weather, reports NOS. For this reason, the National Heat Plan is often put into effect during heatwaves, where residents are called on to look out for vulnerable people, including the elderly and children, as they need more help cooling down and staying hydrated.