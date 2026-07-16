Over 900 excess deaths in the Netherlands during heatwave
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During the heatwave from June 22 to July 5, at least 900 more people than normal died in the Netherlands, according to figures from the Dutch health institute (RIVM). This number is higher than originally estimated.
More deaths in the Netherlands during heatwave than first thought
586 excess deaths were measured in the week of June 22 to 28, during the peak of the heatwave in the Netherlands - over 100 more than first thought. In the days following a heatwave, people can still die from the consequences of the hot weather; this was seen in the week of June 29 to July 5, when 325 more people died than expected, raising the heatwave death toll to a total of 911.
According to the RIVM, the cause of the deaths is unknown, “but it is highly likely that the heat played a role”, especially among people older than 80. During extreme heat, the elderly are more vulnerable as their organs can’t cope with the higher temperatures, they sweat less and then drink less water, ultimately impacting their health.
Other vulnerable groups, such as those with heart, vascular and lung issues, are also at risk during hot weather, reports NOS. For this reason, the National Heat Plan is often put into effect during heatwaves, where residents are called on to look out for vulnerable people, including the elderly and children, as they need more help cooling down and staying hydrated.
How to stay cool during heatwaves
With high temperatures set to become more likely due to climate change, it’s important to adjust and learn ways to keep cool during a heatwave. Here are some tips to protect yourself from the heat, according to Rode Kruis.
- Drink enough fluids, even if you are not thirsty. Also, avoid drinking too much alcohol as this can cause dehydration.
- Wear breathable clothing made of cotton or linen.
- Avoid strenuous exercise, particularly during the hottest hours of the day from 12pm to 4pm.
- Stock up on groceries before temperatures rise, so you don’t have to leave the house during the hottest hours.
- Check your medication to see whether it affects temperature regulation, and consult your GP or pharmacist to determine whether precautions are necessary.
- If you feel yourself overheating, cool yourself down by running your wrists under water and sitting in front of a fan.
- If you have to go outside, make sure to wear sunscreen and protect yourself from the sun as much as possible, for example with sunglasses or a hat and also seek shade.
It’s also important to keep your home cool, here’s how:
- Install sun protection on the side of your house that sees the most sun, like a sun shade.
- Use an electric fan or air conditioning. A frozen bottle of water can also be placed in front of a fan for extra cooling.
- Keep windows and blinds closed when it is hotter outside than inside.
- Air out the house by opening windows and blinds when it is cooler outside than inside.
Investment needed to keep Dutch cities cool as temperatures rise
According to climate resilience and urban heat expert Valerie Brown, it is also important for Dutch municipalities to invest in making cities resistant to heat with heat-responsive urban planning and public infrastructure. For example, with more trees, permeable surfaces, greener streets and parks, and permanently accessible cooling centres in neighbourhoods with the highest heat risk.
While there has been a spike in the number of air-conditioning units being installed since the heatwave, Brown says this is not the answer to cooling a city. “It is energy-intensive, accelerates warming, and is not accessible to everyone,” Brown told IamExpat.
“Cities that invest in nature-based solutions and building adaptation significantly reduce both peak temperatures and the health burden on their populations. The investments Dutch cities make now will determine how liveable those cities are for the next generation,” Brown said.