Warnings issued at more Dutch swimming locations as water quality worsens

Health risk warnings have been issued at more than 100 swimming sites in the Netherlands due to poor water quality, significantly more than earlier in the summer.

Blue-green algae in many swimming locations in the Netherlands

An analysis by ANP of data from Zwemwater.nl, which provides live updates about the water quality of swimming locations throughout the Netherlands, showed that more than 100 of the 950 official swimming sites currently have health risk warnings, reports Hart van Nederland. In June this year, this number was significantly lower at just 46 sites.

The water at swimming locations, such as ponds, lakes and recreational waters, is often checked for health risks like blue-green algae or bacteria. Many of the swimming locations with health risk warnings are due to blue-green algae, which can cause skin irritation and digestive issues if swallowed.

According to Hart van Nederland, water quality can deteriorate when warm weather persists for a long period of time, similar to what we have been experiencing in the last few weeks.