Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
European Sleeper to connect Breda, Eindhoven and Milan with new night train

European Sleeper to connect Breda, Eindhoven and Milan with new night train

nito / Shutterstock.com  

By Simone Jacobs

Travellers in the Netherlands are getting a night train connection to Italy for the first time in years. European Sleeper has announced that Breda and Eindhoven will be added as stops on the international train route from Brussels to Milan from December 2026.

New night train links the Netherlands and Italy

Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper previously revealed that a new night train route will launch on September 9, 2026, connecting Brussels and Milan, with stops in German cities such as Aachen and Cologne, as well as Swiss cities such as Zurich and Lugano. A Dutch connection with Amsterdam was only planned for 2027.

Now, European Sleeper has announced in a press release that more stops will be added from December 14, 2026, including Antwerp and the Dutch cities of Breda and Eindhoven. This will create “a more direct and convenient overnight connection between the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy,” wrote the international rail company.

The connection in Switzerland has also been updated, no longer stopping in Zurich, but in Aarau

European Sleeper adds stops to Milan-bound night train 

Tickets for the new route will go on sale on June 2. From December, departures will leave from Brussels on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and arrive at Porta Garibaldi in Milan the following morning. Return trains will depart from Milan on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings. 

Travellers on the Belgium-the Netherlands-Germany-Switzerland-Italy route can expect to pay as little as 29,99 euros for “budget” seats, 49,99 euros for a “classic” compartment with a bed, 99,99 euros for a “comfort standard” or 129,99 euros for a “comfort plus” cabin which includes breakfast. 

European Sleeper already runs a night train connecting Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague, as well as a route linking Paris and Berlin. Since its launch in 2023, more than 300.000 passengers have travelled with the Dutch-Belgian company. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

New affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and ParisNew affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and Paris
Train route to connect Eindhoven and Brussels in the worksTrain route to connect Eindhoven and Brussels in the works
Rotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plansRotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plans
These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025
New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from OctoberNew ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October
Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgradedRailway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Two Dutch universities make top 100 in new QS rankingTwo Dutch universities make top 100 in new QS ranking
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.