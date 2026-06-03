European Sleeper to connect Breda, Eindhoven and Milan with new night train

Travellers in the Netherlands are getting a night train connection to Italy for the first time in years. European Sleeper has announced that Breda and Eindhoven will be added as stops on the international train route from Brussels to Milan from December 2026.

New night train links the Netherlands and Italy

Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper previously revealed that a new night train route will launch on September 9, 2026, connecting Brussels and Milan, with stops in German cities such as Aachen and Cologne, as well as Swiss cities such as Zurich and Lugano. A Dutch connection with Amsterdam was only planned for 2027.

Now, European Sleeper has announced in a press release that more stops will be added from December 14, 2026, including Antwerp and the Dutch cities of Breda and Eindhoven. This will create “a more direct and convenient overnight connection between the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy,” wrote the international rail company.

The connection in Switzerland has also been updated, no longer stopping in Zurich, but in Aarau.