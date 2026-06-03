European Sleeper to connect Breda, Eindhoven and Milan with new night train
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Travellers in the Netherlands are getting a night train connection to Italy for the first time in years. European Sleeper has announced that Breda and Eindhoven will be added as stops on the international train route from Brussels to Milan from December 2026.
New night train links the Netherlands and Italy
Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper previously revealed that a new night train route will launch on September 9, 2026, connecting Brussels and Milan, with stops in German cities such as Aachen and Cologne, as well as Swiss cities such as Zurich and Lugano. A Dutch connection with Amsterdam was only planned for 2027.
Now, European Sleeper has announced in a press release that more stops will be added from December 14, 2026, including Antwerp and the Dutch cities of Breda and Eindhoven. This will create “a more direct and convenient overnight connection between the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy,” wrote the international rail company.
The connection in Switzerland has also been updated, no longer stopping in Zurich, but in Aarau.
European Sleeper adds stops to Milan-bound night train
Tickets for the new route will go on sale on June 2. From December, departures will leave from Brussels on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and arrive at Porta Garibaldi in Milan the following morning. Return trains will depart from Milan on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.
Travellers on the Belgium-the Netherlands-Germany-Switzerland-Italy route can expect to pay as little as 29,99 euros for “budget” seats, 49,99 euros for a “classic” compartment with a bed, 99,99 euros for a “comfort standard” or 129,99 euros for a “comfort plus” cabin which includes breakfast.
European Sleeper already runs a night train connecting Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague, as well as a route linking Paris and Berlin. Since its launch in 2023, more than 300.000 passengers have travelled with the Dutch-Belgian company.