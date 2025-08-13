Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded

Plans to upgrade the railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar so that more trains can run between the Dutch cities have been approved by the Council of State, despite concerns from local residents and organisations. ProRail will be allowed to start work on the line from 2026.

More frequent trains on Alkmaar-Amsterdam line with upgrade

As part of the High-Frequency Rail Transport Programme (PHS), ProRail plans to upgrade the line between Alkmaar and Amsterdam with a goal of increasing the number of Intercity and Sprinter trains running on the route. More houses are expected to be built along the route once the cities are better connected.

The plans will see platforms extended at Alkmaar Station and more noise barriers installed. Uitgeest station will be renovated, with the addition of a new platform and upgrades to the tracks and other platforms, as well as improvements to accessibility.

Additionally, a new rail yard will be built in Heerhugowaard, where trains can be parked and cleaned. 18 level crossings between the Dutch capital and Alkmaar will also be upgraded to improve safety.