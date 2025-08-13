Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded
Plans to upgrade the railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar so that more trains can run between the Dutch cities have been approved by the Council of State, despite concerns from local residents and organisations. ProRail will be allowed to start work on the line from 2026.
As part of the High-Frequency Rail Transport Programme (PHS), ProRail plans to upgrade the line between Alkmaar and Amsterdam with a goal of increasing the number of Intercity and Sprinter trains running on the route. More houses are expected to be built along the route once the cities are better connected.
The plans will see platforms extended at Alkmaar Station and more noise barriers installed. Uitgeest station will be renovated, with the addition of a new platform and upgrades to the tracks and other platforms, as well as improvements to accessibility.
Additionally, a new rail yard will be built in Heerhugowaard, where trains can be parked and cleaned. 18 level crossings between the Dutch capital and Alkmaar will also be upgraded to improve safety.
ProRail first announced the plans to upgrade the Alkmaar-Amsterdam line in 2024. Since then, objections have been filed by residents worried about noise pollution, and a nature organisation, the Hooge Weide Foundation, which argued that the line would disturb natural areas, reports AD.
The Council of State rejected all the complaints, stating that any potential disturbance will be limited. ProRail will be allowed to go ahead with the project set to begin in 2026, with an estimated end date of 2031.