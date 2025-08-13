Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded

Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded

Goldsithney / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

Plans to upgrade the railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar so that more trains can run between the Dutch cities have been approved by the Council of State, despite concerns from local residents and organisations. ProRail will be allowed to start work on the line from 2026.

More frequent trains on Alkmaar-Amsterdam line with upgrade

As part of the High-Frequency Rail Transport Programme (PHS), ProRail plans to upgrade the line between Alkmaar and Amsterdam with a goal of increasing the number of Intercity and Sprinter trains running on the route. More houses are expected to be built along the route once the cities are better connected.

The plans will see platforms extended at Alkmaar Station and more noise barriers installed. Uitgeest station will be renovated, with the addition of a new platform and upgrades to the tracks and other platforms, as well as improvements to accessibility. 

Additionally, a new rail yard will be built in Heerhugowaard, where trains can be parked and cleaned. 18 level crossings between the Dutch capital and Alkmaar will also be upgraded to improve safety. 

Upgrade to railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar gets green light

ProRail first announced the plans to upgrade the Alkmaar-Amsterdam line in 2024. Since then, objections have been filed by residents worried about noise pollution, and a nature organisation, the Hooge Weide Foundation, which argued that the line would disturb natural areas, reports AD

The Council of State rejected all the complaints, stating that any potential disturbance will be limited. ProRail will be allowed to go ahead with the project set to begin in 2026, with an estimated end date of 2031. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Arriva to launch new night train between Schiphol and ZwolleArriva to launch new night train between Schiphol and Zwolle
Groningen to Amsterdam train journey could be cut to 68 minutes with new line Groningen to Amsterdam train journey could be cut to 68 minutes with new line
Eurostar could soon have two new competitors - and one wants to go to Groningen!Eurostar could soon have two new competitors - and one wants to go to Groningen!
Dutch municipalities unhappy with new NS timetableDutch municipalities unhappy with new NS timetable
Could a metrobus improve links between Haarlem, Schiphol and Amsterdam?Could a metrobus improve links between Haarlem, Schiphol and Amsterdam?
August 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowAugust 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Cheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyersCheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyers
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.