49-euro discount ticket for Dutch public transport to launch on June 21
The discount travel pass for Dutch public transport, proposed as an additional measure in the Netherlands’ oil crisis relief package, is set to be introduced from June 21. The 49-euro ticket would allow unlimited travel during off-peak hours and be valid until September 1.
Discount train pass for the Netherlands to apply this summer
In April, a public transport discount ticket was proposed as an additional measure for the government’s 1-billion euro crisis relief package. This 49-euro travel pass would allow users unlimited travel on Dutch public transport during off-peak hours and weekends.
Such a subscription already exists with NS, called the Flex Dal Vrij subscription, but it costs 128 euros per month. The more affordable 49-euro travel pass will apply from June 21 until September 1, a slightly shorter period than the originally proposed three months.
The plan was first proposed by Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, in hopes that making public transport more affordable would encourage people to drive less. The discount ticket would cost the state 118 million euros.
Quick approval needed for Dutch 49-euro ticket
With such a limit on budget, there may be a cap on the number of people who can make use of the 49-euro ticket. Funding for the transport pass will come from the national Mobility Fund, after cuts to research on the storage of radioactive waste, as well as the Climate and Energy Fund.
"Travelling by public transport is good for combating emissions," Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth Stientje van Veldhoven told NOS. "There was already money in the Climate Fund for measures regarding trains and clean cars. So that is why it fits with this application as well."
The plan for the summer discount pass still needs to be approved by the Senate (Eerste Kamer) and House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). State Secretary of Infrastructure Annet Bertram has called for the government to approve the plan quickly to meet the proposed start date in June.
The cabinet is also working on a more long-term discount subscription for public transport. The successes and failures of the 49-euro ticket this summer will serve as a guide.