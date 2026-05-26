49-euro discount ticket for Dutch public transport to launch on June 21

The discount travel pass for Dutch public transport, proposed as an additional measure in the Netherlands’ oil crisis relief package, is set to be introduced from June 21. The 49-euro ticket would allow unlimited travel during off-peak hours and be valid until September 1.

Discount train pass for the Netherlands to apply this summer

In April, a public transport discount ticket was proposed as an additional measure for the government’s 1-billion euro crisis relief package. This 49-euro travel pass would allow users unlimited travel on Dutch public transport during off-peak hours and weekends.

Such a subscription already exists with NS, called the Flex Dal Vrij subscription, but it costs 128 euros per month. The more affordable 49-euro travel pass will apply from June 21 until September 1, a slightly shorter period than the originally proposed three months.

The plan was first proposed by Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, in hopes that making public transport more affordable would encourage people to drive less. The discount ticket would cost the state 118 million euros.