Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
49-euro discount ticket for Dutch public transport to launch on June 21

49-euro discount ticket for Dutch public transport to launch on June 21

Alexander Fedosov / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The discount travel pass for Dutch public transport, proposed as an additional measure in the Netherlands’ oil crisis relief package, is set to be introduced from June 21. The 49-euro ticket would allow unlimited travel during off-peak hours and be valid until September 1.

Discount train pass for the Netherlands to apply this summer

In April, a public transport discount ticket was proposed as an additional measure for the government’s 1-billion euro crisis relief package. This 49-euro travel pass would allow users unlimited travel on Dutch public transport during off-peak hours and weekends.

Such a subscription already exists with NS, called the Flex Dal Vrij subscription, but it costs 128 euros per month. The more affordable 49-euro travel pass will apply from June 21 until September 1, a slightly shorter period than the originally proposed three months. 

The plan was first proposed by Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, in hopes that making public transport more affordable would encourage people to drive less. The discount ticket would cost the state 118 million euros.

Quick approval needed for Dutch 49-euro ticket

With such a limit on budget, there may be a cap on the number of people who can make use of the 49-euro ticket. Funding for the transport pass will come from the national Mobility Fund, after cuts to research on the storage of radioactive waste, as well as the Climate and Energy Fund.

"Travelling by public transport is good for combating emissions," Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth Stientje van Veldhoven told NOS. "There was already money in the Climate Fund for measures regarding trains and clean cars. So that is why it fits with this application as well."

The plan for the summer discount pass still needs to be approved by the Senate (Eerste Kamer) and House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). State Secretary of Infrastructure Annet Bertram has called for the government to approve the plan quickly to meet the proposed start date in June.

The cabinet is also working on a more long-term discount subscription for public transport. The successes and failures of the 49-euro ticket this summer will serve as a guide. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Cross-border train travel to become easier with EU-wide booking systemCross-border train travel to become easier with EU-wide booking system
Dutch families can save on summer train travel with Germany’s 99-euro ticketDutch families can save on summer train travel with Germany’s 99-euro ticket
Planned strike to disrupt Dutch public transport on June 24Planned strike to disrupt Dutch public transport on June 24
Dutch gov’t may introduce discount travel pass for public transportDutch gov’t may introduce discount travel pass for public transport
Erasmus+ programme to offer 40.000 free travel passes to young peopleErasmus+ programme to offer 40.000 free travel passes to young people
April 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
February 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowFebruary 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.