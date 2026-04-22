Dutch gov’t may introduce discount travel pass for public transport

A new discount travel pass for Dutch public transport could be introduced this summer. The 49-euro ticket, which would allow unlimited travel, is being considered as an additional measure for the government’s oil crisis relief package.

49-euro travel pass on the table for the Netherlands

Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, has proposed a public transport discount card that would be dubbed the “Nederland-ticket”, reports NOS. The 49-euro travel pass would allow users unlimited travel on buses, trams, trains and metros in the Netherlands during off-peak hours, effective for three months.

The House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) is set to debate the 1-billion euro crisis relief package that the coalition government recently announced. The package includes an emergency energy fund and a tax-free travel allowance for workers. The discount travel pass is being considered as an additional option.

The minority government is reportedly leaning towards the plan, with insiders saying the proposal is quite promising. The discount ticket would cost the state 118 million euros.