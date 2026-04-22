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Dutch gov’t may introduce discount travel pass for public transport

Dutch gov’t may introduce discount travel pass for public transport

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By Simone Jacobs

A new discount travel pass for Dutch public transport could be introduced this summer. The 49-euro ticket, which would allow unlimited travel, is being considered as an additional measure for the government’s oil crisis relief package. 

49-euro travel pass on the table for the Netherlands

Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, has proposed a public transport discount card that would be dubbed the “Nederland-ticket”, reports NOS. The 49-euro travel pass would allow users unlimited travel on buses, trams, trains and metros in the Netherlands during off-peak hours, effective for three months.

The House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) is set to debate the 1-billion euro crisis relief package that the coalition government recently announced. The package includes an emergency energy fund and a tax-free travel allowance for workers. The discount travel pass is being considered as an additional option. 

The minority government is reportedly leaning towards the plan, with insiders saying the proposal is quite promising. The discount ticket would cost the state 118 million euros. 

Unlimited travel pass could reduce petrol use in the Netherlands

The idea behind the Nederland-ticket is that it would make travelling by public transport more attractive than driving, and if more people are using public transport, they are spending less on petrol. Petrol and energy prices have been on the rise since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas. 

"Transport is becoming increasingly expensive. Soon, oil may also become scarcer," said PRO party leader Jesse Klaver. "Cheaper public transport is good for people's wallets and helps in the energy crisis. We want public transport to be a good and affordable alternative to the car."

Germany introduced a similar transport pass called the Deutschlandticket, which has been extremely popular since its launch in 2023. The Dutch version would not be intended for work commutes, as it is only for off-peak travel. "It concerns people who are going to visit family, for example," said Klaver. According to the PRO party leader, travelling by public transport would become 60 percent cheaper for these travellers.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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