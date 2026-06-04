Summer discount ticket for Dutch trains to launch earlier on June 15

The 49-euro ticket for Dutch trains will go live a week earlier than originally planned. The summer discount pass, which allows unlimited train travel during off-peak hours, is set to launch on Public Transport Day on June 15, instead of June 21.

Earlier launch for 49-euro ticket in the Netherlands

State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram has announced that the discount train pass will launch on Monday, June 15 - a week earlier than the start date of June 21 initially planned. The ticket will be officially called the “Nederland Dal Vrij Trein” and will be valid until August 31 at the latest.

The summer ticket for cheaper public transport was first proposed back in April, as an additional measure for the government’s 1-billion-euro crisis relief package. The plan was first proposed by Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, in hopes that making public transport more affordable would encourage people to drive less.

“A wonderful opportunity to get acquainted with the train and leave the car at home for a change. Especially in these times of high fuel prices,” Bertram said in a press release. “This is how we are working towards affordable public transport.” Agreements have been reached with Dutch transport operators and government authorities to implement the travel pass.