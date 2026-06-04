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Summer discount ticket for Dutch trains to launch earlier on June 15

Summer discount ticket for Dutch trains to launch earlier on June 15

Marc Bruxelle / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The 49-euro ticket for Dutch trains will go live a week earlier than originally planned. The summer discount pass, which allows unlimited train travel during off-peak hours, is set to launch on Public Transport Day on June 15, instead of June 21.

Earlier launch for 49-euro ticket in the Netherlands

State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram has announced that the discount train pass will launch on Monday, June 15 - a week earlier than the start date of June 21 initially planned. The ticket will be officially called the “Nederland Dal Vrij Trein” and will be valid until August 31 at the latest. 

The summer ticket for cheaper public transport was first proposed back in April, as an additional measure for the government’s 1-billion-euro crisis relief package. The plan was first proposed by Progressief Nederland (PRO), formerly known as GroenLinks-PvdA, in hopes that making public transport more affordable would encourage people to drive less.

“A wonderful opportunity to get acquainted with the train and leave the car at home for a change. Especially in these times of high fuel prices,” Bertram said in a press release. “This is how we are working towards affordable public transport.” Agreements have been reached with Dutch transport operators and government authorities to implement the travel pass. 

Limited number of discount train tickets available

With the temporary 49-euro ticket, residents can enjoy unlimited travel on all Dutch trains during off-peak hours and weekends. NS already offers such a subscription, called the Flex Day Vrij ticket, but it is more expensive, at 127,95 euros per month. 

This means that travellers with this NS subscription will benefit from the summer discount. Anyone who wants to purchase the discount ticket will need to do so by July 31, as it is a monthly subscription. This can be done at NS ticket machines with a personal OV-chipkaart or via the NS webshop.

Given the maximum allocation of 118 million euros for the 49-euro ticket, it is unclear how many residents will be able to use it. However, Bertram has told the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) that sales will be stopped if costs approach the budget limit. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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