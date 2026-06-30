July 2026: What changes are coming to the Netherlands?

The holiday season has arrived, and Dutch schools are kicking off their summer breaks in July, so beware of traffic as you head to the beach. After heatwaves and summer storms, more changes are raining down on the Netherlands. Here is what expats need to know about this month:

1. Increased minimum wage

In the Netherlands, the minimum wage is determined in age-based steps. Everyone 15 years or older must be paid according to their bracket. Since January 2024, the statutory minimum wage has been fixed. Following an announcement from the Dutch government, from July 2026 onwards, all wages will increase by about 10 to 20 cents, with those aged 21 and above now receiving 14,99 euros per hour, up from 14,71 euros. Read more in our update here.

2. Raising pensions and benefits

The government is raising benefits and pensions for people living in the Netherlands. Pensions for those living alone will rise by 23 euros. Additionally, those receiving social assistance (bijstand), sick pay (WIA) or occupational disability benefit (Wajong) will also see an increase. However, landlords of social housing will also be permitted to raise rents by up to 4,1 percent.

3. Higher prices for parcels and stamps

While parcels from outside the EU valued under 150 euros used to be free to import, each type of product will now cost you 3 euros extra. Furthermore, if you want to send a letter in the Netherlands to arrive by the next day, stamps will now cost 3,95 euros. Standard delivery will remain the same.