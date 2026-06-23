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Ordering non-EU parcels to the Netherlands will be more expensive from July

Ordering non-EU parcels to the Netherlands will be more expensive from July

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By Olivia Logan

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Starting July 2026, e-commerce parcels ordered from outside the European Union to the Netherlands will be temporarily subject to a new 3-euro duty. Here’s what senders and recipients need to know:

New EU tax on e-commerce parcels

From July 1, 2026, the European Union will levy a duty on e-commerce parcels arriving from outside the bloc. The duty will apply to packages up to the value of 150 euros, which, according to EU figures, make up 93 percent of e-commerce parcels shipped to the EU.

Senders will be charged three euros for every type of item included in the package. For example, if a package contains a t-shirt and a pair of shoes, the levy would be six euros. A package containing two t-shirts and two pairs of shoes would also be taxed at six euros.

The measure is part of the broader EU Customs Reform, which aims to address evidence that a significant share of low-value e-commerce imports “fail to meet EU safety and compliance standards”, “pos[e] risks to consumers” and “undermin[e] fair competition”.

3-euro duty will be scrapped in 2028

However, the measure will only be temporary. The EU currently has a customs duty exemption on small parcels. Once this policy is scrapped in 2028, the three-euro duty will also be scrapped.

Starting in 2028, all e-commerce packages arriving from outside the EU will be subject to a customs duty. The duty amount will vary depending on which product is being sent.

According to the EU Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, in 2025 alone, around 5,9 billion packages containing low-value items were shipped from third countries to consumers in the EU and were not subject to any customs duties.

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Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

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