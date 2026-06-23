Ordering non-EU parcels to the Netherlands will be more expensive from July

Starting July 2026, e-commerce parcels ordered from outside the European Union to the Netherlands will be temporarily subject to a new 3-euro duty. Here’s what senders and recipients need to know:

New EU tax on e-commerce parcels

From July 1, 2026, the European Union will levy a duty on e-commerce parcels arriving from outside the bloc. The duty will apply to packages up to the value of 150 euros, which, according to EU figures, make up 93 percent of e-commerce parcels shipped to the EU.

Senders will be charged three euros for every type of item included in the package. For example, if a package contains a t-shirt and a pair of shoes, the levy would be six euros. A package containing two t-shirts and two pairs of shoes would also be taxed at six euros.

The measure is part of the broader EU Customs Reform, which aims to address evidence that a significant share of low-value e-commerce imports “fail to meet EU safety and compliance standards”, “pos[e] risks to consumers” and “undermin[e] fair competition”.