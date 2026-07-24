Tipping in the Netherlands grows as more card machines use tip menu

A growing number of businesses in the Netherlands have decided to display the tip menu during transactions on card machines, resulting in customers tipping more often.

Tip requests become more common on Dutch card machines

After enjoying a meal at a restaurant or ordering a coffee at a cafe, when it comes time to pay, more and more card machines in the Netherlands have a menu pop up listing tip options. These tip menus give customers the option of tipping 5, 10 or 15 percent, or to choose their own amount. Of course, there is also an option to not tip at all.

Tipping isn’t normally expected in the Netherlands as staff in the service industry are paid a minimum wage and do not depend on tips to supplement their income. If someone does choose to tip, it’s common to round their bill to the nearest 5 or 10 euros.

Based on figures from payment company Adyen, the number of establishments choosing to display the tipping menu is on the rise. In 2026, 22 percent of restaurants use the menu, up from 19 percent last year. A similar pattern was seen in bars and cafes, rising from 46 to 53 percent.