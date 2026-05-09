Dutch now favour Asian snacks over traditional bitterballen

Asian snacks have become increasingly popular in the Netherlands, so much so that traditional Dutch snacks like the bitterbal and frikandel are selling less often.

Gyoza vs bitterballen: Asian snacks gain ground in the Netherlands

Analysis by supermarket trade magazine Distrifood has found that people in the Netherlands are increasingly choosing Asian snacks over quintessential Dutch foods. Shoppers are more often adding gyoza, dumplings, yakitori and karaage to their baskets at Dutch supermarkets, while the typical Dutch snacks remain on the shelves.

According to figures from market researcher Circana, frikandel sales have dropped 17 percent since 2024, while bitterballen (-11 percent) and kroketten (-6 percent) are also selling less. On the other hand, frozen chicken snacks have spiked in popularity, growing by 18 percent - led by the Japanese and Korean style foods that can be prepared in the oven and air fryer.

Change in preferences for fries

The frozen sections of supermarkets are also seeing some changes when it comes to fries. While friet (fries) are as popular as ever, the type of fries that consumers are choosing has changed.