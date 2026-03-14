Dutch Beemster cheese crowned best in the world

A Dutch cheese has been voted the best cheese in the world. The Beemster Royaal Grand Cru beat out over 3.000 cheeses from across the globe to take the gold in the World Championship Cheese Contest.

Dutch cheese takes gold in global competition

From Austria to the United States, cheeses from all over the world competed in the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest. Of the 3.375 cheeses, the Beemster Royaal Grand Cru made by Cono Kaasmakers in Westbeemster claimed the number one spot with a high score of 98,68 out of a possible 100.

"An extraordinary achievement in a year when our top competitors were separated by only a fraction of a point," said John Umhoefer, director of the competition organiser Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). Two cheeses from Switzerland completed the podium, with the Apenzeller Purple (98,45) and Alter Fritz (98,41) taking second and third place, respectively.

Cheesiest cheese of them all

The Dutch cheesemakers are chuffed with their achievement and see it as a recognition of the hard work they put into making the cheese. "When a cheese scores so highly with an international jury, you know everything is perfect. From the milk, to the cheesemaking process, to the ageing process," Cono Kaasmakers cheese master Sjoerd Hiemstra told AD.