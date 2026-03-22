Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Albert Heijn to place healthier food options at checkout counters in new trial

Albert Heijn to place healthier food options at checkout counters in new trial

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn has announced a pilot in which healthier food options will be placed at checkout areas to encourage shoppers to make healthier choices. 

Fruit and veg instead of sweets at Albert Heijn checkout

In the 2024 Questionmark ranking, Albert Heijn was ranked among the least healthy supermarkets in the Netherlands. On a mission to change this, the chain has announced it is taking steps to make choosing a healthy diet easier for consumers. 

Part of this is a trial that has already been launched, where a different layout of the checkout area is tested, the idea being that the common presence of sweets and chocolates at checkout tempts customers into unhealthy choices. In 30 stores across the country, three healthier options will be placed at checkout. 

One will include foods that fall into the Wheel of Five (Schijf van Vijf), an official information model developed by the government that provides guidelines on five food groups that should be included in daily meals for a healthy diet - think apples instead of chocolate. A second variant will offer products with a Nutri-Score of A or B, and the third will have non-food items such as moisturiser or lip balm. 

AH to encourage healthier eating

Also part of Albert Heijn’s healthier approach is providing information in stores and on the app about the Wheel of Five, offering more promotions for healthier foods and creating more sorting options on the app based on nutritional values. 

Director of Questionmark, Charlotte Linnebank, is “delighted” with the changes that the Dutch supermarket is implementing. "For companies, an objective is the best motivator to take action. Should they achieve their objective, healthier groceries will ultimately be purchased," Linnebank told AD.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Sugary foods and drinks to cost more in the Netherlands with new sugar taxSugary foods and drinks to cost more in the Netherlands with new sugar tax
From hagelslag to haring: Discovering Dutch supermarketsFrom hagelslag to haring: Discovering Dutch supermarkets
Haribo recalls cola sweets in the Netherlands after cannabis traces foundHaribo recalls cola sweets in the Netherlands after cannabis traces found
Easter egg sales have dropped in the Netherlands due to chocolate pricesEaster egg sales have dropped in the Netherlands due to chocolate prices
The best cheese markets in the NetherlandsThe best cheese markets in the Netherlands
Dutch supermarkets: The ultimate guide to grocery shopping in the NetherlandsDutch supermarkets: The ultimate guide to grocery shopping in the Netherlands
Multiple hepatitis A infections reported after AH recalls frozen blueberriesMultiple hepatitis A infections reported after AH recalls frozen blueberries
Which supermarkets in the Netherlands are the least healthy?Which supermarkets in the Netherlands are the least healthy?
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.