NS security staff to be armed with batons amid rising violence on Dutch trains

Dutch rail company NS has launched a pilot scheme that will see security staff equipped with batons. The move comes after NS staff have seen a rise in violence on trains in the Netherlands.

NS staff to be trained to use batons

From February 23, the first employees in the safety and service department at NS will be trained to use a short baton. NS first announced these plans in 2025 and received permission from the Ministry of Justice and Security.

75 of the 680 special investigating officers (BOAs) are participating in the one-year trial taking place at train stations in Rotterdam, The Hague, Zwolle and Den Bosch. In the coming weeks, these workers will be trained on how to use the baton. "It is, of course, very important that this is always done proportionately," director of NS social security Itai Birger told NOS.

After training is complete, enforcement officers are expected to start carrying batons from the end of April 2026. BOAs are already authorised to use force when necessary, while fulfilling their duties and are equipped with safety vests, handcuffs and body cams.