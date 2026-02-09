51 percent of households in the Netherlands have home emergency kits
More households in the Netherlands now have an emergency kit at home than those that don’t. Amid international tensions, the number of people stocking up on emergency supplies has been rising steadily in the past few years.
More Dutch residents see need for emergency kit at home
A survey conducted by RTL Nieuws showed that 51 percent of people in the Netherlands now have an emergency kit at home. This is a significant increase from just 15 percent of households in 2024.
Survey participants cited international developments, such as the US invasion of Venezuela, the US trying to take over Greenland and the lasting war in Ukraine, as reasons for stocking up on supplies. Indeed, 72 percent of people said that these tensions make them question whether they are prepared enough for a crisis.
The heavy snowfall that the Netherlands experienced in January also encouraged many residents to plan for extreme weather conditions and any emergencies that could arise from them.
72-hour survival guide helps residents plan for emergencies
Towards the end of 2025, the Dutch government sent out a survival guide to all residents, providing tips on how to manage the first 72 hours of a national emergency which could leave residents without water, electricity or internet. While this booklet was not the catalyst for many to assemble an emergency kit, many say it did help.
56 percent of participants said it served as a checklist to “get things in order”, while 54 percent said it encouraged them to think more carefully about preparations, such as emergency radios, flashlights, non-perishable food and cash.
While more people are getting their emergency kits in order, many lack an emergency plan. Only 20 percent of households have a plan of what to do if a crisis arises, for example what to do if they lose contact with members of their family, where to meet or how to find designated shelters for safety.