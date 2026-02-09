51 percent of households in the Netherlands have home emergency kits

More households in the Netherlands now have an emergency kit at home than those that don’t. Amid international tensions, the number of people stocking up on emergency supplies has been rising steadily in the past few years.

More Dutch residents see need for emergency kit at home

A survey conducted by RTL Nieuws showed that 51 percent of people in the Netherlands now have an emergency kit at home. This is a significant increase from just 15 percent of households in 2024.

Survey participants cited international developments, such as the US invasion of Venezuela, the US trying to take over Greenland and the lasting war in Ukraine, as reasons for stocking up on supplies. Indeed, 72 percent of people said that these tensions make them question whether they are prepared enough for a crisis.

The heavy snowfall that the Netherlands experienced in January also encouraged many residents to plan for extreme weather conditions and any emergencies that could arise from them.