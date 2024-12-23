More people in the Netherlands are stocking up on emergency supplies

After many people, including NATO chief Mark Rutte, called for citizens to prepare themselves for crisis situations such as wars or cyber attacks, an increasing number of residents in the Netherlands have started stocking up on emergency supplies.

The Netherlands needs to prepare for crisis situations

Earlier this month, the Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans urged Dutch residents to prepare themselves for crisis situations such as flooding, another pandemic or a long-term failure of “vital processes”. Not long after, in his first major speech as NATO boss, Mark Rutte said that we are not ready for war and need to prepare for the possibility in three to five years.

Dutch banks followed suit, recommending that clients ensure that they always have cash at home in case payment systems are disrupted due to mounting geopolitical tensions and cyber attacks. The government also acknowledges this, as part of the programme of the Schoof cabinet is to make the Netherlands more resilient.

All of these warnings could be seen as well-advised as several situations in the recent past proved that the country is not prepared for many emergency scenarios. One notable example is when E.coli was found in the drinking water in North Limburg and bottled water was quickly sold out in supermarkets. Dutch hospitals, airports and public transport were also all affected during a worldwide IT outage earlier this year.