Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch emergency rooms saw spike in fireworks injuries over New Year

Dutch emergency rooms saw spike in fireworks injuries over New Year

C. Welman / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

A significant increase in the number of fireworks-related injuries was seen in the Netherlands over the New Year. There were also more serious injuries, such as amputations. 

More firework-related injuries from Dutch New Year celebrations

With the government approving a nationwide fireworks ban after New Year’s Eve 2025, many residents took advantage of the last opportunity to buy and set off their own fireworks. However, not only were there a number of fires, including one in which the Vondelkerk in Amsterdam was badly damaged, and attacks on police and emergency services, but there were also a significant number of injuries.

According to VeiligheidNL, there were 1.239 firework-related injuries, 7 percent more than the previous year. 765 of these were seen at emergency clinics of GPs, slightly lower than the 795 in 2024-2025. On the other hand, visits to the emergency room rose sharply from 367 to 474, a record-high since the New Year of 2016-2017. 

Majority of fireworks injuries seen in children and teens

54 percent of all injuries caused by fireworks affected people under the age of 20. “It's notable that many injuries this year were caused by fireworks that were picked up and relit,” wrote VeiligheidNL.

"At least four out of 10 injuries were caused by fireworks that were legal during the last New Year's Eve," said Martijntje Bakker, director of VeiligheidNL. "The increase in emergency room casualties cannot, therefore, be explained by more illegal fireworks. However, people may have taken more risks during this, probably the last, New Year's Eve without a fireworks ban.” There were also more serious injuries, with 20 amputations recorded instead of 10 in previous years.

Many preventable injuries were caused by not taking the proper safety precautions, such as wearing safety glasses, using fuses and not re-lighting abandoned fireworks. “For example, only 7 percent of all victims were wearing safety glasses," explains Bakker.

Bakker hopes that the nationwide fireworks ban will help reduce the number of firework-related injuries. "A general ban on New Year's Eve fireworks could lead to a significant reduction in fireworks casualties in the short term and promote consistency in enforcement. In the long run, it will hopefully contribute to creating a new standard, one that can also prevent serious injuries from heavy, illegal fireworks."

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks discovered under Dutch police stationHundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks discovered under Dutch police station
8 million euros damage to private property due to New Year’s fireworks 8 million euros damage to private property due to New Year’s fireworks
December 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crisesEveryone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises
Spike in number of Dutch cyclists receiving fines for cycling without lightsSpike in number of Dutch cyclists receiving fines for cycling without lights
Dutch police arrest 29 at anti-immigration protest in AmsterdamDutch police arrest 29 at anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam
Ground staff at Schiphol Airport to strike twice in next two weeksGround staff at Schiphol Airport to strike twice in next two weeks
37 arrests after anti-immigration protest in the Hague ends in riots37 arrests after anti-immigration protest in the Hague ends in riots
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.