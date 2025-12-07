Hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks discovered under Dutch police station

After receiving an anonymous tip, the Dutch police have found a large amount of illegal fireworks underneath a police station in Amsterdam.

Illegal fireworks stored under Amsterdam police station

With a nationwide fireworks ban coming into effect after New Year’s Eve this year, many people in the Netherlands have started stocking up on fireworks to make the best of the final hurrah. In what could be considered a bold move, someone bought hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks and stored them right under the nose of the police.

According to Amsterdam police, they received an anonymous tip and discovered the large quantity of illegal fireworks in a private storage unit, a house beneath the police station and in a nearby apartment in Amsterdam-West.

Weapons and illegal fireworks secured by police

Prohibited weapons were found among the fireworks as well, “a life-threatening combination that you don’t want anyone near”, reports NOS. To ensure the safety of residents, the police cordoned off the area surrounding the police station until the fireworks and weapons were secured.