Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks discovered under Dutch police station

Hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks discovered under Dutch police station

pmvfoto / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

After receiving an anonymous tip, the Dutch police have found a large amount of illegal fireworks underneath a police station in Amsterdam.

Illegal fireworks stored under Amsterdam police station

With a nationwide fireworks ban coming into effect after New Year’s Eve this year, many people in the Netherlands have started stocking up on fireworks to make the best of the final hurrah. In what could be considered a bold move, someone bought hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks and stored them right under the nose of the police.

According to Amsterdam police, they received an anonymous tip and discovered the large quantity of illegal fireworks in a private storage unit, a house beneath the police station and in a nearby apartment in Amsterdam-West. 

Weapons and illegal fireworks secured by police

Prohibited weapons were found among the fireworks as well, “a life-threatening combination that you don’t want anyone near”, reports NOS. To ensure the safety of residents, the police cordoned off the area surrounding the police station until the fireworks and weapons were secured.

The police have not announced whether anyone has been arrested for possession of the contraband. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Two zebras and other wild animals discovered in van leaving the NetherlandsTwo zebras and other wild animals discovered in van leaving the Netherlands
Dutch police surprised when possible burglar turns out to be pet rabbit Dutch police surprised when possible burglar turns out to be pet rabbit
8 million euros damage to private property due to New Year’s fireworks 8 million euros damage to private property due to New Year’s fireworks
[Video] A Dutch NYE tradition: Kniepertjes and nieuwjaarsrolletjes[Video] A Dutch NYE tradition: Kniepertjes and nieuwjaarsrolletjes
[Video] How to survive Dutch NYE fireworks[Video] How to survive Dutch NYE fireworks
Gun laws in the NetherlandsGun laws in the Netherlands
June 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
9 funny Dutch words and sayings9 funny Dutch words and sayings
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.