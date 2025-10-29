Spike in number of Dutch cyclists receiving fines for cycling without lights

Based on figures from the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB), the number of cyclists in the Netherlands receiving fines for riding without lights has increased significantly in the past few months.

55 percent more fines issued for cycling in the Netherlands without lights

Between the months of May and August 2025, the organisation responsible for collecting fines, CJIB, saw a 55 percent rise in the number of fines issued in the Netherlands for cycling without working lights, compared with the same period last year. These fines cost offenders 75 euros, plus a 9-euro administrative fee.

With the clocks turning back recently and the winter months creeping in, it is starting to get dark earlier and earlier. For this reason, it is important that cyclists make sure they have working bicycle lights so they are well-lit in the dark to prevent accidents.

"Cyclists who ride through the city at night without lights run the risk of receiving less compensation if an accident occurs," a spokesperson for comparison site Independer told Het Parool. "It's even possible that the cyclist will only receive 50 percent of the damage."