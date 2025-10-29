Home
Spike in number of Dutch cyclists receiving fines for cycling without lights

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Based on figures from the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB), the number of cyclists in the Netherlands receiving fines for riding without lights has increased significantly in the past few months.

55 percent more fines issued for cycling in the Netherlands without lights

Between the months of May and August 2025, the organisation responsible for collecting fines, CJIB, saw a 55 percent rise in the number of fines issued in the Netherlands for cycling without working lights, compared with the same period last year. These fines cost offenders 75 euros, plus a 9-euro administrative fee.

With the clocks turning back recently and the winter months creeping in, it is starting to get dark earlier and earlier. For this reason, it is important that cyclists make sure they have working bicycle lights so they are well-lit in the dark to prevent accidents.

"Cyclists who ride through the city at night without lights run the risk of receiving less compensation if an accident occurs," a spokesperson for comparison site Independer told Het Parool. "It's even possible that the cyclist will only receive 50 percent of the damage."

Police enforcement improves use of lights while cycling

The Cyclist Union in Amsterdam previously conducted research that showed that only 44 percent of cyclists have working lights on their bicycles. This means many residents in the Netherlands take the risk of cycling in the dark.

This could be because it does not seem to be a high priority for police who don’t necessarily enforce the rule unless they deem it relevant; it has been well documented that the more enforcement there is, the more cyclists will use their lights in Dutch cities. The police have organised large-scale checks before, issuing hundreds of tickets in a single night, after which the number of bicycles with lights rose sharply.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

