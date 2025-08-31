Albert Heijn experiments with security stickers on meat to prevent theft

Several Albert Heijn supermarkets in the Netherlands have started placing security stickers on expensive products like meat in an attempt to deter people from stealing.

Albert Heijn adds security stickers to expensive products

Shoppers at 27 Albert Heijn stores would have noticed that the Dutch supermarket has started adding distinctive stickers on meat this summer. According to a spokesperson, this is to try and deter people from stealing expensive foods and products.

"We've noticed that more expensive products like premium cuts of meat and baby food are being stolen more often. And we've tried to come up with a solution," Albert Heijn spokesperson Bart van Dalen told AD. The stickers have a lock with the words “Security protected” written underneath.

How exactly the stickers work to prevent theft has not been disclosed, but many shoppers have commented that the pattern in the lock on the sticker looks like an RIFD tag, which many stores use to alert security when a person is leaving the store with an item that has not been paid for. "I can't comment on that, but we certainly hope the deterrent effect works," said Van Dalen.