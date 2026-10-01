Daylight Savings in the Netherlands: Why do we set the clocks forwards and back?

Every year in March and October, people in the Netherlands and around the world set their clocks forward and back one hour. It's been this way for so long that almost nobody questions it, but to expats who might have different experiences in their home countries, it can be the source of some confusion. So we ask, why do we change the clocks twice a year, and will this practice continue forever? Daylight Savings: Does the time change in the Netherlands? Love it or hate it, the fact remains that Daylight Savings Time (DST) is also practised in the Netherlands. This means that twice a year, people across the country dutifully set their clocks forward and back one hour. These changes occur annually on the last weekend in March (when the clocks go forward by one hour) and the last weekend in October (when the clocks go back by one hour and daylight savings comes to an end). Daylight saving time 2026 In 2026, the clocks went forward on March 29 and back on October 25. The next clock change will take place on March 28, 2027, when the clocks move forward from 2am to 3am.

How does DST affect the Netherlands' time zone? Like many countries across Europe, the Netherlands has two time zones: Central European Time (CET) and Central European Summer Time (CEST). As the name would suggest, CEST is observed between the end of March and the end of October, when daylight savings is in effect. During these months, the Netherlands is two hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Throughout the rest of the year, the CET time zone is observed in the Netherlands, which is just one hour ahead of UTC. Where does Daylight Saving Time come from? It may surprise you to know that the idea of setting the time forward and back with the fluctuations of the seasons and daylight actually has a very long history. The Romans used the flow of water to measure time, and their scales were adjusted throughout the year according to the position of the earth around the sun.

Then, after the advent of the pendulum clock and other more accurate timekeeping devices, in 1784 the polymath Benjamin Franklin proposed the idea of moving waking hours to align better with daylight hours. In a satirical letter to The Journal of Paris, he suggested people should wake up earlier in summer to save money on candles and lamp oil. Later, in 1895, New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson proposed changing the clocks by two hours every spring, to give him more daylight hours to collect and examine insects. In 1907, British builder William Willett suggested implementing a clock shift to save energy. Although there was interest in all of these ideas, they were never followed through. Canada was the first to change the clocks Daylight Saving Time was first actually implemented in a region of Canada, when the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario, decided in 1908 to shift their clocks to make better use of the daylight hours during spring and summer. Various other regions in Canada soon followed their example, starting with Winnipeg and Brandon in 1916. The first countries to utilise Daylight Saving Time were Germany and Austria, who both implemented the policy on April 30, 1916. This was two years into World War I, and the logic was to reduce the use of artificial lighting to save fuel and energy for the war effort. Seeing sense in the idea, other countries across Europe began to adopt the same practice. However, they returned to standard time after the war, with Daylight Saving Time relegated to a wartime phenomenon.