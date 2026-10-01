October 2026: 8 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about

The clocks are going back and the days are getting colder, but October also brings a list of new rules and information internationals need to know. Here’s what’s changing in the Netherlands in October 2026. 1. Unregistered debt collectors can’t charge collection fees Under the Debt Collection Services Quality Act (Wki), debt collection services in the Netherlands must be registered in the public Justis Register to protect people and prevent unprofessional conduct. Starting from October 1, those who receive a debt notice from an unregistered agency are legally exempt from paying any extra collection costs. You only need to pay the original debt. 2. Public transport officers can consult the driving-licence register As of October 1, public-transport enforcement officers can use the driving-licence register driving-licence register to help identify passengers who are not carrying an ID. With this change, officers can issue fines without having to consult the police. It is important to carry your ID whenever travelling on Dutch public transport to avoid such trouble. 3. Clocks are turning back Daylight Saving Time ends in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. At 3am, clocks fall back to 2am, giving an extra hour of sleep on the weekend. The downside is that evening daylight will end much earlier from Sunday afternoon onwards.

4. Grid congestion application window opens To tackle national power grid congestion (netcongestie), network operators, such as Enexis Netbeheer, are opening applications from October 1 to October 23. Municipalities and housing developers can apply for grid capacity up to 10 years in advance for housing and school construction projects. Applying early helps with planning ahead and means there will be greater security in knowing whether there is room for a project on the power grid. 5. Excavation permits merge into one form If you're renovating, extending your home or building something on your plot, you need to report your soil excavation through the online Omgevingsloket. From October 1, the two separate excavation activities (graven in bodem) become one, with a notification form and an information form. In other words, less paperwork. Already started an application or saved a permit check? It's advised to complete them before the change, as they cannot be altered afterwards. The exact legal start date is yet to be confirmed and will be announced separately.

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6. Cheaper transport fares in Utrecht Between October and December, those who travel by bus or tram within Utrecht will only be charged a maximum of 50 euros per month in fares. Off-peak subscriptions will also be cheaper, discounted from 30 euros to 15 euros during these months.