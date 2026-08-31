September 2026: 6 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about

Autumn is just around the corner and while it may not feel like it yet with the sun still shining abundantly, the nights have already started growing longer and cooler. Aside from changing seasons, with another month comes other important changes. Here’s what expats in the Netherlands can expect in September 2026.

1. Budget for 2027 to be announced on Prinsjesdag

The summer holiday season is over and everyone is returning to work, even the government. That means budget day is coming. On September 15, the first Prince’s Day (Prinsjesdag) with the new Dutch government will take place and could see some important changes coming in.

After King Willem-Alexander takes a ride in his Glass Coach in The Hague, he will deliver a speech covering the costs and plans for the country. Later that day, the Minister of Finance will give an overview of the plans to the House of Representatives.

However, the coalition and the opposition have struggled to agree on the plans before the submission deadline at the end of August. While a budget may be presented, negotiations will likely continue until well into September, reports NOS.