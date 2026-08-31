September 2026: 6 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about
Autumn is just around the corner and while it may not feel like it yet with the sun still shining abundantly, the nights have already started growing longer and cooler. Aside from changing seasons, with another month comes other important changes. Here’s what expats in the Netherlands can expect in September 2026.
1. Budget for 2027 to be announced on Prinsjesdag
The summer holiday season is over and everyone is returning to work, even the government. That means budget day is coming. On September 15, the first Prince’s Day (Prinsjesdag) with the new Dutch government will take place and could see some important changes coming in.
After King Willem-Alexander takes a ride in his Glass Coach in The Hague, he will deliver a speech covering the costs and plans for the country. Later that day, the Minister of Finance will give an overview of the plans to the House of Representatives.
However, the coalition and the opposition have struggled to agree on the plans before the submission deadline at the end of August. While a budget may be presented, negotiations will likely continue until well into September, reports NOS.
2. Wave of government and transport strikes
A number of strikes are set to take place in September, affecting government services, ports, healthcare, waste processing, cleaning, the metal industry and construction, among others.
There will also be a 24-hour public transport strike on September 9, with no trains, buses, trams, metros and even ferries running anywhere in the country as public transport employees down tools. Workers are striking against the government’s plans to cut social security benefits.
3. Academic year begins for Dutch universities
While children already returned to school in August, older students will resume lessons as the academic year for higher education begins. Universities across the Netherlands, including institutions in Amsterdam, Leiden and Utrecht, will open for the first semester in the first week of September.
4. NS to run more trains for post-summer rush
To cope with the surge in passengers as students head to lectures and workers return to the office, NS is deploying extra carriages and running more trains. A discount is also offered to travellers who choose to travel on quieter trains during rush hour, introduced at the end of August.
From September 4, the Dutch rail company is also changing the scheme that allows passengers to claim compensation for alternative transport during strikes and updating rules about placing bags on seats.
5. Fireworks hand-in campaign begins
With the nationwide fireworks ban now in effect across the Netherlands, a hand-in campaign has been launched. From September 1 to October 9, residents can take any leftover fireworks they have in their possession to drop-off points to hand them in anonymously, free of charge and without receiving a fine.
The locations in different municipalities have been chosen to be easily accessible. You can find a drop-off point on the official return campaign website.
6. Autumn arrives in the Netherlands
On September 23, the autumnal equinox will usher in the new season. While we might still get some warm weather at the end of the month, the nights will get colder and longer as autumn settles in. Luckily, there are many events and festivals to enjoy in the last bit of sunshine!
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