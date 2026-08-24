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The Netherlands launches fireworks hand-in scheme this September

The Netherlands launches fireworks hand-in scheme this September

Fireworks Hand in Scheme

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By Simone Jacobs

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The Dutch government has launched a campaign allowing any residents who still have fireworks to return them anonymously and without being fined. From September 1 to October 9, several drop-off points will be available across the Netherlands.

Fireworks hand-in campaign begins in September

Since the beginning of August, the nationwide fireworks ban has officially been implemented in the Netherlands. To support municipalities with the new law, a national information campaign has been launched, including a drop-off scheme.

The national fireworks return campaign is set to start in September. Residents who have possession of fireworks, including those that were already banned such as cobras and rockets, can hand them in anonymously, free of charge and without receiving a fine. 

On each day between September 1 and October 9, a different location in one of the municipalities will be the designated drop-off point. The locations have been chosen as they are easily reachable within a maximum of 40 minutes. You can find a drop-off point on the official return campaign website

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After fireworks are handed in, certified personnel safely package them at the end of the day, remove them and destroy them. There is no limit to the amount of fireworks that can be handed over. “It is advised to come by car and transport the fireworks in their original packaging,” the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) wrote in a news release

Dutch government launch information campaign

The Dutch government launched an awareness campaign on August 17 to inform residents of the nationwide fireworks ban and drop-off days. The aim of the ban is a “safer New Year's Eve with less injury, damage, and nuisance, less violence against emergency services, and better protection of people, animals, and the environment”. 

Municipalities are allowed to grant exemptions for clubs, neighbourhood associations and other organised groups. These associations have to apply for a permit, proving that they have a clear local connection, while also providing details about the location, firing times, supervision, safety plan and site plan. 

However, there are questions remaining about how effective the ban will be, as 57 percent of people who usually set off fireworks have said that they plan to continue with the practice whether they have a permit or not. Non-compliance with fireworks rules could earn you a fine of 100 euros or higher, as well as an entry on your criminal record. 

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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