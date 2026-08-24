The Netherlands launches fireworks hand-in scheme this September

The Dutch government has launched a campaign allowing any residents who still have fireworks to return them anonymously and without being fined. From September 1 to October 9, several drop-off points will be available across the Netherlands.

Fireworks hand-in campaign begins in September

Since the beginning of August, the nationwide fireworks ban has officially been implemented in the Netherlands. To support municipalities with the new law, a national information campaign has been launched, including a drop-off scheme.

The national fireworks return campaign is set to start in September. Residents who have possession of fireworks, including those that were already banned such as cobras and rockets, can hand them in anonymously, free of charge and without receiving a fine.

On each day between September 1 and October 9, a different location in one of the municipalities will be the designated drop-off point. The locations have been chosen as they are easily reachable within a maximum of 40 minutes. You can find a drop-off point on the official return campaign website.