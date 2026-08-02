Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Eindhoven opens Stadhuis to residents for free cool-down in extreme heat

Eindhoven opens Stadhuis to residents for free cool-down in extreme heat

Image credit: Lea Rae / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

The city of Eindhoven has announced that residents are invited to cool down inside the City Hall (Stadhuis) for free during days with extreme heat. The municipality is working on a network of so-called “cool spots” throughout the city.

Cool spot at Eindhoven City Hall during hot weather

This summer has seen temperatures soar throughout Europe, and the Netherlands is no exception - and unfortunately, we were not prepared for extremely hot weather. “The elderly, young children, and people with vulnerable health, in particular, are at increased risk of health problems due to the heat,” said the municipality of Eindhoven in an announcement.

The city is now trying to provide some relief for its residents. Whenever the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issues a code orange heat warning, residents will be welcome to visit Eindhoven’s Stadhuis free of charge to cool down, drink water and rest. 

The designated cool spot will have space for up to 75 people. Seating and free water will be available. During a code orange, the Stadhuis will be open to residents from 7.30am to 7pm on Mondays, and from 10am to 7pm on weekends.

Eindhoven seeks more locations for cool spots

While the city has opened its own doors for residents, the municipality is also encouraging other locations to participate. “During periods of extreme heat, it is important that residents have a place where they can find relief from the heat,” said Alderman of Climate and Energy Rik Thijs.

“We therefore hope that more organisations will join in and make their locations available as cool spots. In this way, together we ensure that residents have multiple places to go to cool down and rest." Organisations can register on the city’s website.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

August 2026: 9 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know aboutAugust 2026: 9 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about
Outdoor work should cease during high temperatures, say EU trade unionsOutdoor work should cease during high temperatures, say EU trade unions
April 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
These are the 2026 municipal election results for the major Dutch citiesThese are the 2026 municipal election results for the major Dutch cities
Air conditioning is not the answer to surviving heatwaves in the NetherlandsAir conditioning is not the answer to surviving heatwaves in the Netherlands
What you need to know about the Dutch public transport strike on June 24What you need to know about the Dutch public transport strike on June 24
June 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
The gentle feel of the Dutch seasonsThe gentle feel of the Dutch seasons
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.