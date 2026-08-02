Eindhoven opens Stadhuis to residents for free cool-down in extreme heat
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The city of Eindhoven has announced that residents are invited to cool down inside the City Hall (Stadhuis) for free during days with extreme heat. The municipality is working on a network of so-called “cool spots” throughout the city.
Cool spot at Eindhoven City Hall during hot weather
This summer has seen temperatures soar throughout Europe, and the Netherlands is no exception - and unfortunately, we were not prepared for extremely hot weather. “The elderly, young children, and people with vulnerable health, in particular, are at increased risk of health problems due to the heat,” said the municipality of Eindhoven in an announcement.
The city is now trying to provide some relief for its residents. Whenever the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issues a code orange heat warning, residents will be welcome to visit Eindhoven’s Stadhuis free of charge to cool down, drink water and rest.
The designated cool spot will have space for up to 75 people. Seating and free water will be available. During a code orange, the Stadhuis will be open to residents from 7.30am to 7pm on Mondays, and from 10am to 7pm on weekends.
Eindhoven seeks more locations for cool spots
While the city has opened its own doors for residents, the municipality is also encouraging other locations to participate. “During periods of extreme heat, it is important that residents have a place where they can find relief from the heat,” said Alderman of Climate and Energy Rik Thijs.
“We therefore hope that more organisations will join in and make their locations available as cool spots. In this way, together we ensure that residents have multiple places to go to cool down and rest." Organisations can register on the city’s website.