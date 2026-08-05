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EU right to repair pushes manufacturers to repair devices even after warranty

EU right to repair pushes manufacturers to repair devices even after warranty

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By Simone Jacobs

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A new directive by the European Commission will make it easier for consumers to have broken devices and appliances repaired. Under this “right to repair”, manufacturers would even have to fix certain products no longer covered by a warranty. 

New EU rules favour repairing broken devices over replacement

As of July 31, 2026, the EU’s new directive on the repair of goods applies, aiming to create a system that favours repairing a product over purchasing a new one and ultimately reducing the amount of electronic waste. This so-called “right to repair” will make it easier and cheaper for consumers to repair household and electronic appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mobile phones and tablets. 

Under the new rules, consumers will be allowed to request that a manufacturer repair a device that is considered “technically repairable” under EU law, even if the product is no longer under warranty. The repair must also be completed within a reasonable period and at a reasonable price.

Manufacturers will also be required to make it easy to find information about repair services and make spare parts accessible for longer and at a reasonable price. Additionally, if a consumer chooses to repair an appliance within the warranty, the legal guarantee of the product is automatically extended by one year.

The new directive still needs to be implemented by each member state, including the Netherlands. The Commission is also working on an online platform, likely to be introduced in 2027, that will allow consumers in Europe to find repair services easily, according to an EU press release

Cost is biggest barrier for appliance repair

Based on a survey by second-hand platform Refurbed cited by NU.nl, many people choose not to get their products repaired because of the cost. "An original screen for an iPhone 13 (from 2021 edition) costs 275 euros excluding VAT. That is disproportionate to the value of the device," founder of ThePhoneLab Boris Blijham explained to NU.nl.

One in three respondents also said they regularly replace electronics which are still working. Professor of Sustainable Consumer Behaviour Ruth Mugge points out that repairing is not something that many people do any more. 

"Is your vacuum cleaner not sucking as hard anymore? Then you check Bol and you have a new one the next day," explains Mugge. "Repair is much more uncertain and difficult. Where do you go? What is wrong? And if you do opt for repair, you are often without the device for a long time. Repair costs are also often an uncertain factor."

However, Mugge thinks that the new directive is the first step in raising awareness on how devices can be repaired instead of replaced. Part of the directive requires member states to promote repair through financial and non-financial measures such as information campaigns, repair training and repair vouchers - something Mugge thinks the Netherlands could benefit from.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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