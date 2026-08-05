EU right to repair pushes manufacturers to repair devices even after warranty

A new directive by the European Commission will make it easier for consumers to have broken devices and appliances repaired. Under this “right to repair”, manufacturers would even have to fix certain products no longer covered by a warranty.

New EU rules favour repairing broken devices over replacement

As of July 31, 2026, the EU’s new directive on the repair of goods applies, aiming to create a system that favours repairing a product over purchasing a new one and ultimately reducing the amount of electronic waste. This so-called “right to repair” will make it easier and cheaper for consumers to repair household and electronic appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mobile phones and tablets.

Under the new rules, consumers will be allowed to request that a manufacturer repair a device that is considered “technically repairable” under EU law, even if the product is no longer under warranty. The repair must also be completed within a reasonable period and at a reasonable price.

Manufacturers will also be required to make it easy to find information about repair services and make spare parts accessible for longer and at a reasonable price. Additionally, if a consumer chooses to repair an appliance within the warranty, the legal guarantee of the product is automatically extended by one year.