Dutch surcharge for packages from China scrapped awaiting new EU levy

The Netherlands has scrapped plans to introduce a Dutch handling fee for packages from China, opting to wait for the EU levy to take effect instead.

The Netherlands halts handling fee plans for Chinese packages

The cabinet has decided not to implement a Dutch handling fee for packages from China after all. The Netherlands will instead take its lead from the EU, which has similar plans in the works set to come into effect in November this year.

Late last year, the Dutch government announced plans to implement a surcharge on packages from outside the European Union, aiming to reduce the large number of incoming parcels from online stores based in China, such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress. The handling fee would cost shoppers 2 euros per item type, generating around 2 billion euros annually for the state coffers.

The plan came after France, Belgium and Luxembourg pushed to introduce their own surcharge sooner, as they believed the proposed EU start date of November would be too late. The concern was that if the Netherlands did not also introduce their own levy, parcels that would usually enter the EU through the other three countries would be sent to Dutch ports and airports, overwhelming customs.