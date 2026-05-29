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TikTok Shop to launch in the Netherlands in June

TikTok Shop to launch in the Netherlands in June

Krievietka / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

TikTok users in the Netherlands will soon be able to buy products advertised in videos directly on the social media platform. TikTok Shop is set to launch in the Netherlands on June 15, 2026.

TikTok’s online store comes to the Netherlands

As of June 15, the online store of the popular social media app TikTok will be available to users in the Netherlands. TikTok Shop has already been up and running for years in the US, and just last year launched in Germany and France.

With TikTok Shop, app users will be able to purchase products that influencers promote in videos with just the touch of a button. According to AD, several brands will have products available with the Dutch launch, including Cloudpillo, Meroda, Perfetti, N BRANDS by Nikkie Plessen and Versuni. 

Live shopping will also be available, allowing users to buy products that creators advertise during a livestream. This way, shoppers can also ask the promoter questions directly and get answers in real time. 

Dutch Consumers’ Association critical of TikTok Shop

While TikTok Shop will make it easier for consumers to buy products they see online, there are some concerns about the introduction of the online store in the Netherlands. The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) believes that the new TikTok feature makes shopping too easy and will lead to impulse purchases. "Especially among young people, who can fall into debt more easily this way," a spokesperson warned.

The Consumentenbond also thinks that the TikTok algorithm means users will have the same products continuously advertised to them without seeing possible alternatives. "We believe it is important that consumers have the peace and time to think about what they are buying, check reviews, compare, and consider whether they really need it."

Another worry is that there is still no strict age verification on TikTok, reports RTL Nieuws. While TikTok Shop is only for users aged 18 or older, beyond providing a birth date, no other proof is needed to verify a person’s age. This is a common problem with social media platforms, which is why the EU plans to start using an age verification app soon.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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