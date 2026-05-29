TikTok Shop to launch in the Netherlands in June

TikTok users in the Netherlands will soon be able to buy products advertised in videos directly on the social media platform. TikTok Shop is set to launch in the Netherlands on June 15, 2026.

TikTok’s online store comes to the Netherlands

As of June 15, the online store of the popular social media app TikTok will be available to users in the Netherlands. TikTok Shop has already been up and running for years in the US, and just last year launched in Germany and France.

With TikTok Shop, app users will be able to purchase products that influencers promote in videos with just the touch of a button. According to AD, several brands will have products available with the Dutch launch, including Cloudpillo, Meroda, Perfetti, N BRANDS by Nikkie Plessen and Versuni.

Live shopping will also be available, allowing users to buy products that creators advertise during a livestream. This way, shoppers can also ask the promoter questions directly and get answers in real time.