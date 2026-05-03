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Faster green lights for cyclists with new Dutch app

Faster green lights for cyclists with new Dutch app

By Simone Jacobs

An app to encourage cycling developed by a collection of Dutch provinces, Da’s zo gefietst (That’s done in no time), now has a feature that gives cyclists faster green lights. 

Da’s zo gefietst app cuts cyclist waiting times at traffic lights

From April 2026, cyclists can use the new feature on the Da’s zo gefietst app that reduces the amount of time you need to wait for a green light. So how does it work? The app automatically sends a signal to a smart traffic light as you approach, making the light turn green sooner and reducing wait time.

"It is as if you press the button on a traffic light in advance while you are cycling up," South Holland Provincial Executive member Jeroen van Dijken told RTL Nieuws. "Then you often cycle through faster." According to the app's developers, it makes temporary contact with a traffic light that cannot be traced back to a specific person or mobile phone.

There are thousands of smart traffic lights, also known as intelligent traffic control systems (iVRIs), throughout the Netherlands. They work to improve traffic control by responding to approaching traffic and traffic volumes, while prioritising emergency services and public transport. The app communicates a cyclist's approach to these traffic lights.

Dutch app to encourage cycling

Da’s zo gefietst is an app commissioned by the Dutch provinces of Limburg, North Brabant, Overijssel, Utrecht, and South Holland, with Drenthe, Gelderland, and Groningen recently joining as well. The aim of the app is to encourage residents to cycle.

"Studies show that people are quick to take the car for trips of 2 or 3 kilometres. But that can easily be done by bike. It is healthier and also better for traffic flow," a spokesperson for the app told AD. That is why the app also awards points for each cycle trip, which can then be redeemed for rewards.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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