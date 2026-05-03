Faster green lights for cyclists with new Dutch app

An app to encourage cycling developed by a collection of Dutch provinces, Da’s zo gefietst (That’s done in no time), now has a feature that gives cyclists faster green lights.

Da’s zo gefietst app cuts cyclist waiting times at traffic lights

From April 2026, cyclists can use the new feature on the Da’s zo gefietst app that reduces the amount of time you need to wait for a green light. So how does it work? The app automatically sends a signal to a smart traffic light as you approach, making the light turn green sooner and reducing wait time.

"It is as if you press the button on a traffic light in advance while you are cycling up," South Holland Provincial Executive member Jeroen van Dijken told RTL Nieuws. "Then you often cycle through faster." According to the app's developers, it makes temporary contact with a traffic light that cannot be traced back to a specific person or mobile phone.

There are thousands of smart traffic lights, also known as intelligent traffic control systems (iVRIs), throughout the Netherlands. They work to improve traffic control by responding to approaching traffic and traffic volumes, while prioritising emergency services and public transport. The app communicates a cyclist's approach to these traffic lights.