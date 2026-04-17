EU introduces new age verification app to protect children online

In an effort to make it safer for children to use the internet, the European Commission has developed an age verification app for use across the bloc. The first EU countries are set to start using the new app before the end of 2026.

New online age verification app can be used across Europe

After working on the technology for some time, the European Commission has announced that a new online age verification app is ready for deployment and will soon be available for citizens to use. The app will require users to scan their ID or passport, after which any site or app they visit that has a minimum age requirement can use the app to verify their age.

The free EU app will only share whether the user is old enough and doesn’t share anything else that would allow an online platform to track their data. “The app is completely anonymous, works on any device, and is fully open source, meaning partner countries around the world can also adopt it,” wrote the Commission in a news release.

Several European countries, such as France, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Ireland, are already planning to make use of the EU app. It should be available for residents to download before the end of the year.