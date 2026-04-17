EU introduces new age verification app to protect children online
In an effort to make it safer for children to use the internet, the European Commission has developed an age verification app for use across the bloc. The first EU countries are set to start using the new app before the end of 2026.
New online age verification app can be used across Europe
After working on the technology for some time, the European Commission has announced that a new online age verification app is ready for deployment and will soon be available for citizens to use. The app will require users to scan their ID or passport, after which any site or app they visit that has a minimum age requirement can use the app to verify their age.
The free EU app will only share whether the user is old enough and doesn’t share anything else that would allow an online platform to track their data. “The app is completely anonymous, works on any device, and is fully open source, meaning partner countries around the world can also adopt it,” wrote the Commission in a news release.
Several European countries, such as France, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Ireland, are already planning to make use of the EU app. It should be available for residents to download before the end of the year.
Dutch State Secretary for Digital Economy Willemijn Aerdts wants to investigate the European Commission’s proposal before committing to using the technology for the Netherlands, reports NOS. The Netherlands is also working on developing its own app, NL ID-wallet, that is similar to the one recently launched in Europe.
EU wants stricter age verification to protect children online
The European Commission has long noticed the negative impact of the internet and social media on children. While it can help kids grow their knowledge base and stay connected with friends and family, online content is also addictive, and children are more likely to be exposed to harmful and illegal content, as well as online predators.
“It is our duty to protect our children in the online world, just as we do in the offline world. And to do that effectively, we need a harmonised European approach,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in an official statement. The age verification app is just part of the approach; stricter enforcement of European rules is also planned to hold online platforms accountable for endangering children online.
While it may not be mandatory for sites to use the age verification app, they will be obliged to provide an alternative or face heavy fines for failing to protect child users effectively. “I hope more member states and the private sector will follow so that every citizen can soon use the app,” said Von der Leyen. “This app gives parents, teachers, and caretakers a powerful tool to protect children.”
Social media age limit possible for Europe
The European Commission is also debating whether to implement a minimum age for social media. Whether the Commission finds this necessary will likely be revealed in the summer following an investigation.
A number of EU countries are also working on an age limit. In the Netherlands, the government has provided official guidelines setting the minimum age limit for social media at 15 years old, and there has been growing support for a social media ban for under-16s.
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