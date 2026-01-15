Packages from outside EU to cost 3 euros more with new customs duty

The European Commission is set to introduce a new customs duty from July 2026, which would charge an extra 3 euros per item in a package valued below 150 euros. The Netherlands was planning to implement a handling fee this year for packages from China, but has now put this on hold due to the EU levy.

EU to introduce customs duties on e-commerce packages

From July 2026, for every item type in a package from outside the European Union (EU), a 3-euro customs duty will be charged. For example, if a package contains three t-shirts and a pair of shoes, the levy would be 6 euros. This applies to packages ordered from online stores that are valued below 150 euros.

EU countries are introducing the surcharge in hopes of reducing the high number of incoming packages from online stores, especially those in China such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress. “The new duty will help protect the competitiveness of European businesses by levelling the playing field between e-commerce and traditional retail,” the European Commission wrote in a press release.

Handling fee for parcels from outside the EU still on the table

A handling fee for parcels from outside the EU is also being discussed. This joint regulation could come into effect in European countries from November 2026 and would charge an additional 2 euros per item in a package.