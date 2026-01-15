Home
Packages from outside EU to cost 3 euros more with new customs duty

By Simone Jacobs

The European Commission is set to introduce a new customs duty from July 2026, which would charge an extra 3 euros per item in a package valued below 150 euros. The Netherlands was planning to implement a handling fee this year for packages from China, but has now put this on hold due to the EU levy.

EU to introduce customs duties on e-commerce packages

From July 2026, for every item type in a package from outside the European Union (EU), a 3-euro customs duty will be charged. For example, if a package contains three t-shirts and a pair of shoes, the levy would be 6 euros. This applies to packages ordered from online stores that are valued below 150 euros.

EU countries are introducing the surcharge in hopes of reducing the high number of incoming packages from online stores, especially those in China such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress.  “The new duty will help protect the competitiveness of European businesses by levelling the playing field between e-commerce and traditional retail,” the European Commission wrote in a press release

Handling fee for parcels from outside the EU still on the table 

A handling fee for parcels from outside the EU is also being discussed. This joint regulation could come into effect in European countries from November 2026 and would charge an additional 2 euros per item in a package. 

“While the customs duty eliminates a competitive advantage that the e-commerce operators currently enjoy, the handling fee is meant to compensate for the increasing costs that customs authorities incur for supervising the very significant flow of parcels,” wrote the commission.

The Netherlands pauses plans for handling fee on non-EU packages

At the end of 2025, the Dutch government announced plans to introduce a handling fee for packages from outside the EU from January 2026. Together with France and Belgium, the Netherlands would add a 2-euro surcharge for every item in a package from outside the EU, generating 2 billion euros annually.

However, with the EU implementing the new customs duty from July, the three countries have put these plans on hold. The handling fee could still come into effect, but only from November this year. 

If the handling fee is introduced later this year, it will be stacked with the EU customs duty. According to NOS, importing a package would cost at least 5 euros more than it does now, and with the average package having three products, it would cost a total of 15 euros extra.

